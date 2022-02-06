Olivia Rodrigo is named Billboard’s Woman of the Year 2022

Olivia Rodrigo was named 2022 Billboard Woman of the Year: an “authentic” artist

The award will be presented to the 18-year-old singer at the next award ceremony in March.

The singer launched in 2021.

In just over a year, Olivia Rodrigo managed to conquer the world with her music. Now the singer, who became famous with “Drivers License”, who released her debut album in 2021, has been named Woman of the Year by Billboard. The award will be presented during the ceremony taking place on March 2nd at the Youtube Theater in Hollywood Park, California.

“Olivia’s road to superstardom is worthy of pop music legends,” wrote Billboard editor Hannah Karp in a statement. “Her talents as a storyteller and songwriter have made her one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to break into the music world in recent years. Her ability to captivate a cross-generational audience with heartbreaking songs about heartbreak, jealousy and growing up has made her an incredible success for such a young artist. We look forward to celebrating his unique voice and the tremendous impact he has had on fans around the world in such a short amount of time.”

Sour is the singer-songwriter’s first album, released last year, to achieve a historic number of streams for a female debut album. It was the most listened-to album on music streaming platforms for a week. It had more than 385 million plays on Spotify alone.

Of the 11 songs in the lineup, none have made the Billboard Top100, typically one of the top 30 on the list. In this way, she became the first singer to have 11 tracks simultaneously in this ranking. Olivia Rodrigo is currently preparing the Sour Tour, a tour that will cover North America and Europe.

The singer is best known for her appearances on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark, where she played Paige Olvera, and Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, where she played Nina Salazar-Roberts.