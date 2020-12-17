Olive Oil Market Outlook 2020 Pricing Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2026

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

This market report is a window to the Olive Oil Market which gives explanation about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. This market report enlists the leading competitors and provides the market insights and the key factors influencing the industry. Report underlines strategic profiling of top players in the market, estimates their mainstay competencies, and illustrates competitive landscape for the market.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- DEOLEO; Salov S.p.A.; BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L.; Ybarra; Rafael Salgado; SOVENA; Cargill, Incorporated; World Excellent Products S.A.; POMPEIAN; MONINI; Antonio Celentano Extra Virgin Olive Oil; Colavita; Avril Group; O Olive Oil & Vinegar; Maçarico; Dcoop S.Coop.And.; ACEITES LA MASÍA; acesur.com; Grup Pons; Gallo Worldwide; Jaencoop Grupo; Muela-Olives, S.L.; Leonardo Olive Oil; ΜΙΝΕRVΑ among others.

Olive oil is liquid cooking oil extracted from olives, which are cold pressed as a whole. The oil is pressed and extracted after the olives are washed completely so as to rid them of any contaminants. Extraction of oil is a very simple process requiring very little resource consumption. The variations/grades of olive oil depend on the olives being used and also the extraction process. Even with the primary objectives of the production of these oils is for food & beverages, its applications are expanding heavily with growing awareness regarding its health benefits. This is increasing its demand from the pharmaceutical and personal care market.

Increasing concerns regarding the healthcare of individuals coupled with changes in lifestyles is expected to drive the growth of the market

Benefits against anti-inflammatory conditions and cardiac disorders is also one of the major factors behind the growth of the market

Growth in demand from the personal care and pharmaceutical products due to its benefits against hair fall and skin nourishment characteristics is expected to foster growth of the market

Rising rate of obesity is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Low production capacity of the emerging nations for the production of these oils; the market value is expected to suffer from restricted growth

Variations in the prices of olives making price of olive oils vulnerable to this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

By Product (Processed Olive Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Olive Pomace Oil),

Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals)

The OLIVE OIL report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In October 2018, Dcoop S.Coop.And. announced that they had acquired a minority stake of 5% in the Portugal-based company, Maçarico. The company is focused on marketing table olives and olive oil. The stake also includes a supply agreement of olives by Maçarico. This will increase the revenue streams of both the companies as they would increase their geographical presence worldwide with a larger distribution area.

In May 2018, Avril Group announced that they had acquired a majority share in Costa d’Oro, an Italy based olive oil producer. This acquisition will significantly improve the production capacities of olive oil for Avril Group while also improving the geographical presence of the company expanding the market share. The acquisition also includes a deal of minority stake being given to Castel. This will establish Avril Group as the third biggest market leader for olive oil.

