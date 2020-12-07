Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market 2020 Analysis And Opportunities During Covid-19 Pandemic || Leading Players – Trilink Biotechnologies, Llc, Biolytic Lab Performance Inc., Polygen Gmbh, Quintara Biosciences, Bio Basic Inc

In Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Global oligonucleotides synthesis market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Atdbio Ltd., LGC Limited, Bio-Synthesis Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., General Electric, Genscript, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC (Genedesign, Inc.), Danaher, Merck Kgaa, Lgc Biosearch Technologies, Nitto Denko, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Trilink Biotechnologies, Llc, Biolytic Lab Performance Inc., Polygen Gmbh, Quintara Biosciences, Bio Basic Inc., Danaher (Integrated Dna Technologies, Inc.), and Twist Bioscience among others.

Synthesized oligonucleotides are used for various applications in the life science and medical industry for research purposes as a probe for DNA synthesis and sequencing, probes for the detection of complementary RNA and DNA through hybridization in clinical developments and synthesis of artificial genes.

The oligo nucleotides services provided by the manufacturers are available based on the customer requirement which helps in the identification of specific genes in life science research procedures. Various types of fragment oligo nucleotides are available which are prepared and used by different sectors such as for research of life science, the oligos are used as PCR primers and probes, DNA sequencing, gene editing (CRISPR), for the diagnostics applications, the oligos are used as microarrays/gene panels, fluorescence in situ hybridization and for therapeutic applications, the oligo nucleotides are used as nucleic acid aptamers, antisense, gene and cell therapy and others.

The wide range of applications in the field of research, diagnostics, therapeutics, drug discovery, data storage and synthetic biology and growing research oriented programs are boosting the requirement of the oligonucleotide in medical sector.

The overall market of synthesized oligonucleotides is growing tremendously due to high growth in the life science industries and growing applications in therapeutics and in genetics and genomics in the research and diagnostics.

Segmentation: Global Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market

Global oligonucleotides synthesis market is segmented into six notable segments which are product type, type, consumables, service type, application and end user.

On the basis of product type, the Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market is segmented into DNA Oligonucleotides and RNA Oligonucleotides.

On the basis of type, the Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market is segmented into oligonucleotide-based drugs, primers, probes, intermediate-scale synthesized oligos, large-scale synthesized oligos, linkers & adaptors and array-based oligos.

On the basis of consumables, the Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market is segmented into instruments, kits & reagents and others.

On the basis of service type, the Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market is segmented into custom oligos, predesigned oligos and oligo synthesis.

On the basis of application, the Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market is segmented into research applications, therapeutic applications, diagnostic applications and others.

On the basis of end user, the Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market is segmented into biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations, hospitals and others.

Product Launch

In April 2019, GenScript launched single-stranded DNA service for the CRISPR based gene editing. This would help the researchers to accelerate the advancement of cell therapy, gene therapy as well as the transgenic animal models for the cancer research and treatments.

In September 2018, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. had introduced Therapeutic Oligonucleotides for early clinical phases. GMP is certified by Belgium Authorities. With this there is an increased production of clinical and pre-clinical Oligonucleotides.

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Distributors, Bakers and Food Industrialists.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

