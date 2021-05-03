Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2030

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Overview

The increasing demand for custom-made nucleotides for the required sequence through analysis, forensic applications, drug production, and genetic testing has resulted from the decreasing cost of sequencing. As a result, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market has grown through a variety of life science industries.

Several ongoing genetic testing studies make use oligonucleotide synthesis as a component. Demand for custom synthesis of various groups of oligos, such as miRNA, decoys, immunostimulatory, antisense, siRNA, and aptamers is expected to rise as investments in genetic science increase. Several large and developing oligonucleotide businesses are collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to develop their businesses. For example, GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc. and CordenPharma International penned a strategic partnership in June 2017 to create an end-to-end oligonucleotide-based approach of drug discovery.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market&rd research makes an inclusion of main market segments such as end use, type, product, application and regional markets. It also examines the global oligonucleotide synthesis market’s present competitiveness over the projected period of 2020 to 2030.

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Key Trends

A large number of oligos are currently being tested in late-stage clinical trials for several conditions, such as ocular disorders, cancer, muscle dystrophies, and cardiovascular disease amongst many other conditions. The industry is expected to be propelled by the upcoming regulatory clearance of multiple oligonucleotide-based therapies.

Direct sale and distribution to dealers in certain countries are two marketing strategies used in this region. The industry is expected to benefit from the ongoing development of the genomics and gene editing industries, as advances in genetic tools would make oligonucleotide synthesis easier. All these factors are likely to work in favor of the expansion of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in the years to come.

Authorities in a number of countries have invested substantially in programmes relating to genomics and synthetic biology in the last few years. Such government investments have aided the advancement of emerging technology significantly. Oligonucleotides are an important part of these innovations, and increased spending and advancement in these fields is likely to accelerate growth of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market over the analysis tenure, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Competitive Assessment

High-end business growth techniques such as developments,extension, alliance, and cooperation are also being used by prominent companies in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market. The companies also conduct research and development activities in order to provide consumers with more and more specialized goods. To keep up with the increasing demand for the product from customers all over the world, a few of the market players are also introducing new and advanced models.

Some of the well-known players in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market are listed below

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Agilent Technologies

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Regional Assessment

Because of the presence of well – established companies and inventors in the US, product penetration has increased. As a result, North America has come up as one of the leading regions in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. In addition to that, North America’s good position in drug discovery, oncology,genomics, proteomics, and medical imaging has helped it retain its significant market share.

