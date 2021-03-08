Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size, Share, Analysis and Growth Forecast in Coming Years

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is growing at a significant rate, due to the mounting usage of synthesized oligonucleotides in molecular diagnostics and clinical applications, and intensifying demand for synthesized oligonucleotides.

Different products such as a reagent, synthesized oligonucleotides, and equipment contributed to the oligonucleotide synthesis market size. The market has witnessed high demand synthesized oligonucleotides due to its escalating number of applications in diagnostics, research, and therapeutics.

By Product: The synthesised oligonucleotides segment accounted for the largest share of all products and is projected to grow at the fastest pace on the market due to its rising number of applications in diagnostics, research and therapeutics.

By Application: The application of diagnostics is expected to develop at the fastest pace among all applications in the market for oligonucleotide synthesis, owing to the rapid evolution in the field of molecular diagnostics.

By End User: Diagnostic laboratories are expected to develop at the fastest pace of all end users in the market for oligonucleotide synthesis, due to the growing diagnostic applications of oligonucleotides and the evolving field of molecular diagnostics.

The key growth factors for the oligonucleotide synthesis market are the growing use of synthesised oligonucleotides in molecular diagnostics and clinical applications, the increase in venture capital activities, the increasing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases, the increasing demand for synthesised oligonucleotides, and increasing government spending.

Recent News:

In February 2019, an arrangement with BioNTech was entered into by Thermo Fisher Science (Germany). Under the terms of this arrangement, Thermo Fisher will support the messenger RNA (mRNA) development platform of BioNTech via the procurement of nucleotides, enzymes, and other essential raw materials.

In March 2018, Danaher purchased IDT, which enhanced Danaher’s Life Sciences platform and increased its customer base.

Competitive Insight:

Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, LGC Biosearch Technologies, Eurofins Genomics, Eurogentec, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Nitto Denko Avecia Inc. are the key players offering oligonucleotide synthesis.

