Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market 2021 Top Key Players And Industry by End-User Segments Forecast Till 2028 ||Agilent Technologies, Inc., Atdbio Ltd., LGC Limited, Bio-Synthesis Inc., Eurofins Genomics

Global Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Key Competitors:

The major players covered in the oligonucleotide synthesis market report are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Atdbio Ltd., LGC Limited, Bio-Synthesis Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., General Electric, Genscript, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC (Genedesign, Inc.), Danaher, Merck Kgaa, Lgc Biosearch Technologies, Nitto Denko, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Trilink Biotechnologies, Llc, Biolytic Lab Performance Inc., Polygen Gmbh, Quintara Biosciences, Bio Basic Inc., Danaher (Integrated Dna Technologies, Inc.), and Twist Bioscience, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Drivers: Global Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market

Increasing usage of synthesized oligos in molecular diagnostics and clinical applications

Increasing government investments, R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Genetic disorders

Restraints:

Lack of skilled professionals

Increasing in-house production hindering the global market growth

Opportunities:

Strategic initiatives of the market players

Developments and innovations of new products

Challenges:

Stringent regulations

Drug delivery & toxicology challenges

Market Trends:

Global oligonucleotides synthesis market is segmented into six notable segments which are product type, type, consumables, service type, application and end user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into DNA Oligonucleotides and RNA Oligonucleotides. In 2019, DNA oligonucleotides segment is expected to dominate the global oligonucleotide synthesis market due to increased research oriented programs organized in biopharmaceutical industry and high preference in the studies of human genome.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into oligonucleotide-based drugs, primers, probes, intermediate-scale synthesized oligos, large-scale synthesized oligos, linkers & adaptors and array-based oligos.

On the basis of consumables, the market is segmented into instruments, kits & reagents and others.

On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into custom oligos, predesigned oligos and oligo synthesis.

