Oleoresins Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2027
Easy to transport, more stable when heated, more economical to use, free from contamination, longer shelf life due to minimal oxidative degradation or loss of flavor are the major driving factors for Oleoresin Market
According to the Reports and Data, global oleoresins market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to reach USD 1.9 Billion by the year 2026. As consumers are progressively becoming fitness conscious, there’s an increasing modification towards natural and organic products across the world. An oversized number of processed meat and packaged foods manufacturers are moving towards using oleoresins as a substitute to ground spices thanks to hygiene and food safety concerns and straightforward transportability. Food manufacturers also are moving far from synthetic flavors and nature-identical colors and are using oleoresins instead. This shift has played a vital role in propelling the expansion of the industry.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Akay Group (India), Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), AVT Naturals (India), Givaudan (Switzerland), PT Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), Vidya Herbs Private Limited (India), Ungerer & Company (US), Kancor Ingredients Ltd. (India), Plant Lipids (India), Kalsec Inc.(US), Gazignaire (France), and Universal Oleoresins (India).
Segmentation Analysis
The global Oleoresins market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Oleoresins market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Oleoresins industry throughout the forecast period.
By Source (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)
- Paprika
- Capsicum
- Seed spices
- Turmeric
- Ginger
- Cinnamon & cassia
- Herbs
- Others (cardamom, floral, asafetida, tamarind, nutmeg, onion, and garlic)
Application (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)
- Food & beverages
- Pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals
- Personal care products
- Feed
- Others
Extraction process (Qualitative)
- Solvent extraction
- Supercritical fluid extraction
Oleoresins market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
