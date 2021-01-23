Oleochemicals Market Blockchain Identity Management Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2021-2025: Wilmar International Ltd, Eastman Chemical Co., BASF

The Global Oleochemicals Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Oleochemicals Market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Oleochemicals Market: Wilmar International Ltd, Eastman Chemical Co., BASF, Evonik Industries, Procter & Gamble Co, Cargill Inc., Godrej Chemicals, Pacific Oleo chemicals Sdn Bhd, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited.

Executive Summary:

The Global Oleochemicals Market by valued stood at USD 24850 million and by volume amounted to 16640 thousand tonnes in the year 2019. The Global Oleochemicals Market has been witnessing unprecedented growth primarily driven by the growth in food industry. Advancement in processed foods, marketing strategies of companies, and consumer awareness in emerging economies driving the food industry globally and therefore, the increase in demand for biodegradable products is anticipated to influence the growth of Oleochemicals market throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for Oleochemicals from natural raw materials is another factor driving the Oleochemicals market. Biodegradability of products has become a popular trend owing to stringent regulations towards maintaining product quality and health risk which promotes the use of natural raw material derived products such as Oleochemicals. This in turn likely to facilitate the global Oleochemicals market in the forecast period.

The continued push to replace petrochemical-based solutions, new uses and applications based on green chemicals are driving the growth of Oleochemicals market. Oleochemicals are used in wide range of applications including personal care, surfactants, soaps, food additives, and detergents. The key chemical manufacturers including Arkema, Lanxess, BASF, DSM, Solvay, and DuPont have shifted their focus towards using bio-based chemicals for manufacturing polymers. This trend is projected to positively influence the companies involved in developing the downstream potential of various Oleochemicals such as alcohols, fatty acid esters, and glycerol.

Among the Raw Material segment in the Oleochemicals market (Palm Oil & Palm Kernel Oil, Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Animal Fat, Others), Palm Oil & Palm Kernel Oil has been gaining popularity among other Raw Material segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period because they are extensively used in biodiesel which are environment friendly and as people are more concerned about health, thus use of palm oil in Oleochemicals is increasing.

Based on Type (Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohols and Glycerine), Fatty Acids dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period, as the demand for Fatty Acids is increasing not only due to its end use applications in terms of bio based products but also the rising consumption of vegetable oil in cooking keeping in mind the availability, affordability and health concerns.

Based on End-Use Sector (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Detergents & Soaps, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Others), Detergents & Soaps dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period. The reason for the growth could be that due to changing lifestyle and growth education regarding health and hygiene, there is an increased demand for soaps and detergents which in turn will drive global Oleochemicals market by soaps and detergents segment. Introduction of innovative new product in the soap and detergent is the major factor contributing toward the global soap and detergent growth. Growth of the Detergents and Soaps segment drives the Oleochemicals market.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Oleochemicals Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Oleochemicals Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Oleochemicals Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

