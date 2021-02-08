Oleochemicals Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Unilever, Wilmar International, Croda, Emery Oleochemicals, Fairchem, BakrieSumatera Plantations, VVF Ltd, Smart Agribusiness and food, 3F Industries

The Oleochemicals Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Global oleochemicals market to have had a value of $26.57 billion in 2020. And, as per the oleochemicals market analysis conducted by the report, the market demand is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Oleochemicals Market: Unilever, Wilmar International, Croda, Emery Oleochemicals, Fairchem, BakrieSumatera Plantations, VVF Ltd, Smart Agribusiness and food, 3F Industries, Agarwal group of Industries and others.

Oleochemicals Market: Competitive Analysis

– Emery Natural Oleochemical, Oleon, Wilmar International, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, and IOI Oleo GmbH are the key players holding major oleochemicals market shares. On the other hand, Clariant AG, BASF SE, Croda International, P&G Chemicals, Dow Chemicals, and Vanatge Specialty Chemicals Inc. are major derivative manufacturing companies.

– In 2020, BASF SE experienced a 7% increase in sales of care chemicals. Increased prices of oleochemical surfactants and fatty alcohols reflected a positive effect on sales growth for the same year.

– Oleon opened a new isostearic acid unit in 2020, which is a significant piece of oleochemical technology and it enables an innovative solution for high-end applications namely cosmetics.

– In 2020, Wilmar implemented Inventure Supercritical Technology in China. This technology is aimed to produce fatty acid methyl esters for oleochemicals and also to manufacture bio-based oleochemicals.

– P&G Chemicals provide oleochemicals, which are used as inserts and adjuvants in agrochemical applications. These oleochemicals products are widely used in lubricants, metal works, and textile applications

– Emery Natural Oleochemical’s new product innovation named as EMEROX Polyols. It provides increased efficiencies and sustainability with improved performance properties to the end-users. It also acts as an effective raw material in the manufacturing process of polyurethane products which is a significant material used in the automobile and construction industry to make foams.

Oleochemicals are the chemicals which are extracted from plants and animal fats or oils. Growing demand for biodegradable products is making a positive impact on the adoption rate of these chemicals. They have a wide range of applications in soaps and detergents, food and beverage, household and personal care products, agriculture, automotive, and construction industries. These factors altogether are propelling market growth in the near future.

Global Oleochemicals Market Split By Product Type And Applications:

This report segments the global Oleochemicals market on the basis of Types is:

Fatty Acid Fatty Alcohol Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) Fatty Amines Glycerin Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Oleochemicals market is segmented into:

Food and Beverage Industry Textile Industry Oil and Gas Industry Cosmetic Industry Medical and Health care Industry Manufacturing Industries Electronics Industry Mining Industry Paints and Coating Industry Plastics and Rubber Industry Paper and Pulp Industry Agricultural Industry Fertilizer and Pesticide Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Others

Oleochemicals Market Segment Analysis:

Soaps and detergents application is dominating among diverse applications; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Massive developments associated with the largest plantations of oil palms in Southeast Asia marked the boom of the oleochemical industry. Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand are spurring the oleochemical industry in the Asia-Pacific region. In Malaysia, there were 19 oleochemical plants with an annual processing capacity of 2.67 million tonnes in 2020. Its utilization rate increased to 94.9% from 85.2% compared to the previous year. In 2020, more palm-based oleochemical products are exported from Malaysia to China and the U.S. due to the increasing demand from these countries, out of which fatty acids were majorly exported that is 0.99 million tonnes which holds a share of 35.1% among other types. Asia-Pacific is depicted by the analyst of the report as the largest oleochemicals producing region which holds a major share of about 41% in the global oleochemicals market size as of the year 2020.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

Influence Of The Oleochemicals Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Oleochemicals market.

– Oleochemicals market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Oleochemicals market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Oleochemicals market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Oleochemicals market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Oleochemicals market.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Oleochemicals Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

