Oleochemicals Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Eastman Chemical Co., BASF, Evonik Industries, Procter & Gamble Co, Cargill Inc., Godrej Chemicals

The Global Oleochemicals Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Oleochemicals market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Oleochemicals data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Oleochemicals Market: Wilmar International Ltd, Eastman Chemical Co., BASF, Evonik Industries, Procter & Gamble Co, Cargill Inc., Godrej Chemicals, Pacific Oleo chemicals Sdn Bhd, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited. and Others.

Executive Summary:

The Global Oleochemicals Market by valued stood at USD 24850 million and by volume amounted to 16640 thousand tonnes in the year 2019. The Global Oleochemicals Market has been witnessing unprecedented growth primarily driven by the growth in food industry. Advancement in processed foods, marketing strategies of companies, and consumer awareness in emerging economies driving the food industry globally and therefore, the increase in demand for biodegradable products is anticipated to influence the growth of Oleochemicals market throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for Oleochemicals from natural raw materials is another factor driving the Oleochemicals market. Biodegradability of products has become a popular trend owing to stringent regulations towards maintaining product quality and health risk which promotes the use of natural raw material derived products such as Oleochemicals. This in turn likely to facilitate the global Oleochemicals market in the forecast period.

The continued push to replace petrochemical-based solutions, new uses and applications based on green chemicals are driving the growth of Oleochemicals market. Oleochemicals are used in wide range of applications including personal care, surfactants, soaps, food additives, and detergents. The key chemical manufacturers including Arkema, Lanxess, BASF, DSM, Solvay, and DuPont have shifted their focus towards using bio-based chemicals for manufacturing polymers. This trend is projected to positively influence the companies involved in developing the downstream potential of various Oleochemicals such as alcohols, fatty acid esters, and glycerol.

Scope of the Report:

By Raw Material – Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil, Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Animal Fat, Others.

By Type – Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohols, Glycerin.

By End-Use Sector – Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Detergents & Soaps, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Others.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2024 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Country Analysis – United States, Brazil, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, China, Malaysia.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Oleochemicals Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2024 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

