Olefins Market Is Expected To Grow With A Steady CAGR In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2026 | Top Players- Exxon Mobil Corporation; INEOS AG; Royal Dutch Shell

Global Olefins Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the adoption of innovative production methods and advancements in technologies.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Exxon Mobil Corporation INEOS AG Royal Dutch Shell National Petrochemical Company China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation SABIC DowDuPont Total NOVA Chemicals Corporation Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. Sasol Evonik Industries AG Qatar Chemical Company Ltd PJSC “Nizhnekamskneftekhim” Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Petro Rabigh Mitsui Chemicals, Jam Petrochemical Company TPC Group Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Deep analysis about market status, enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included.

From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Olefins Market.

Key Questions Answered by Olefins Market Report

1. What was the Olefins Market size in 2018 and 2019?; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast?.

2. What will be the CAGR of Olefins Market during the forecast period (2020 – 2026)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018?

How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2020 – 2026).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Olefins Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Market Definition: Global Olefins Market

Olefins are chemical compounds that are used as a manufacturing component for various other chemical components. The productions of these compounds are based on the crude oil, naphtha or natural gases. These consist of hydrogen and carbon atoms in the molecular structure are used widely in the production of plastic products.

Market Drivers:

Growth in demand from the plastics industry for PAO-based plastic products; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing innovations and advancements in the production methods resulting in enhanced efficiency of production process and enhanced product offering; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Vulnerable and fluctuating prices of raw materials for the manufacturing of olefins are expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

