OLED screen, 4K support, release date, the new model will be revealed in detail

For several years now, the introduction of a “Pro” model for the Nintendo Switch has been emerging. Months go by, however, and this new console remains a great mirage. Nintendo doesn’t showcase it, but this year everything should change. Indeed, a new report clarifies the characteristics, but also the date of publication. Patience, the wait wouldn’t be very long.

a reinforced console

The end of 2020, but also the beginning of 2021, will be remembered by technophiles as difficult times for hardware enthusiasts. Next generation consoles cannot be found and there is a lack of subscribers for PC components, especially graphics cards. Even if something should improve in the next few months, a new console could be launched this year. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the new Nintendo Switch model is expected to be released by the end of the year.

According to the American media, this reinforced console would benefit from higher performance, a Samsung OLED screen measuring 17.78 centimeters versus 15.7 and 14 centimeters for the classic Switch and Lite, but also a resolution in 720p. In addition, graphics in 4K can be obtained in the docked version. Be careful with your eyes when switching from the docked version to the portable version. Production of the screens for this new console is scheduled to begin in June, with assembly in July. An arrival is planned for the end of the year, although a possible postponement may creep in by then.

Regardless, it’s nice to see this new version of the Nintendo Switch get more precise. This year is especially important for Nintendo as it marks the 25th anniversary of its The Legend of Zelda franchise. A sequel to Breath of the Wild is in development and the latter could therefore, like the first part, go hand in hand with the start of a switch. This new model should be detailed in the months to come, be patient.

Would you be tempted by a switch model like the one shown above? Don’t hesitate to reply to us via the poll below and argue in the comments section.