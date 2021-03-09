OLED Panel Market Technological Trends And Opportunities 2021 To 2025

The OLED Panel Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The OLED panel market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of OLED Panel Market are Samsung Display Co. Ltd, LG Display Co. Ltd, Innolux Corp., Pioneer Corporation, Raystar Optronics Inc., Ritek Corporation, OSRAM OLED GmbH, WiseChip Semiconductor Inc., Winstar Display Co. Ltd, Visionox Co. Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends:

AMOLED Display in Smartphone is Expected to Witness High Growth

– The OLED panel requires no additional backlighting, and it is emissive, due to which, it overshadows the flat panel displays traditionally used in smartphones. Additionally, owing to the superior properties, such as less thickness and bright output, mobile manufacturers have been increasingly incorporating AMOLED panels in their product, which is likely to drive the market growth.

– An AMOLED uses a TFT with a storage capacitor that maintains the line pixel states and enables large-sized and large resolution displays. In 2019, over 575 million AMOLED screens were produced, mostly to satisfy the demand from mobile phone vendors.

– In its iPhone X, Apple, one of the prominent smartphone producers, employed flexible AMOLED alongside its super retina display technology, which led to the shift in the smartphone industry. It is likely to strengthen the adoption of these panels across the sector, thereby further driving the market growth.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

