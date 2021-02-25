OLED Microdisplay Market 2021 (CAGR 34.1% & Players) – Micro OLED, Winstar Display Co. Ltd, eMagin Inc., Kopin Corp., WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the OLED Microdisplay market in its latest report titled, “OLED Microdisplay Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The OLED microdisplay market was valued at USD 116.17 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 505.76 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 34.1%, during the forecast period of (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global OLED Microdisplay Market: Raystar Optronics Inc., Micro OLED, Yunnan Olightek Opto-electronic Technology Co. Ltd, Winstar Display Co. Ltd, eMagin Inc., Kopin Corp., WiseChip Semiconductor Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., HOLOEYE Photonics AG, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. and Others.

Industry News:

– April 2019 – Fraunhofer FEP developed a technology called OLED-on-silicon for microdisplays. These new OLED microdisplays are especially dedicated to industrial AR data glasses.

– March 2018 – Sony Corporation released ECX339A OLED Microdisplay featuring UXGA (1600 x 1200 resolution). It has the smallest pixel pitch of 6.3_m and a resolution 1.6x higher than the previous model. It features optimized transistors layout and process to address uneven characteristics and loss of withstand voltage, the issues associated with transistor miniaturization.

Market Overview:

OLED microdisplays offer a compact size with high pixel density. The market is witnessing growth in demand, owing to the increased use of microdisplays in devices, such as smartphones, television, etc. Moreover, low entry barriers and growing avenues of revenue are the prominent attributes in the OLED microdisplay market.

– The launch of virtual reality headsets is distorting the line between the digital and physical worlds and is generating a sense of being present in the virtual environment, which is accelerating the growth of the OLED microdisplay market. For instance, in March 2019, Sony announced that it had sold over 4.2 million PlayStation VR headsets. The growing VR market is expected to influence the OLED microdisplays positively.

– Advancements in the heads-up display (HUD) provide additional information to the driver while driving. The demand for OLED microdisplay in automotive industries is increasing, while the use of VR and AR for automotive prototyping in virtually designing a car is also supporting the market demand. For example, Jaguar Land Rover has incorporated 3D head-up display into its offerings, and Kia Seltos has an unveiled 8-inch head-up display into its interiors.

– Furthermore, governments are encouraging the industry by investing in building capabilities and R&D activities. Recently, the South Korean government invested USD 470 million to establish an OLED R&D center and a manufacturing facility, which will include 61 manufacturing and production systems, including several OLED evaporation systems.

– However, the protection of OLED layers against oxygen and water vapor and luminance and lifetime specifically under high-temperature conditions may hinder the growth of the market.

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America to Hold Significant Market Share

– The United States is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets in the world for AR and MR in the near future. Most of the companies advancing in this technology, including leading players, like Microsoft and Magic Leap, are based in the United States.

– Also, the United States is one of the largest markets for the media and entertainment industry. For instance, Microsoft HoloLens 2, released in February 2019 (Enterprise Edition), which is an AR headset, is a breakthrough in mixed reality technology. It has not yet been released for commercial usage.

– Moreover, Novarad’s OpenSight AR System is the first solution for the Microsoft HoloLens mixed reality system that was cleared by the FDA for medical use. The system, for now, has been cleared only for planning the operation beforehand and not the actual operation.

– Apart from use in enterprises, several initiatives are being undertaken in this region to bring mixed reality technology to the consumers. Kopin, the Massachusetts-based microdisplay company, has introduced the first commercial smart helmet for motorcyclists. The augmented reality (AR) headgear combines a near-eye head-up display with a rear-view camera and voice control.

– Further, Facebook brought VR to the masses by releasing new standalone and tethered headset such as Oculus Go and Quest in May 2019. They have been fairly successful in North America.

