Olaf Scholz for the Commission of Inquiry «Cum-Ex» | Free press

Return to previous place of work: This time, Olaf Scholz is not expected in the mayoral chamber of Hamburg’s town hall, but before the “Cum-Ex” citizenship inquiry committee.

Hamburg (dpa) – Federal Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected as a witness before the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into Hamburg Citizenship on the “Cum-Ex” affair.

The Commission of Inquiry should clarify whether prominent SPD politicians had any influence on the tax treatment of the Hamburg Warburg Bank involved in the “Cum-Ex” scandal. The Vice Chancellor, who was the Hanseatic city’s first mayor from 2011 to 2018, denies this.

The background to this is meetings between Scholz and Warburg co-owner Christian Olearius in 2016 and 2017, who are already under investigation on suspicion of serious tax evasion. The city later allowed possible additional tax claims of EUR 47 million to be barred, with a further EUR 43 million being demanded only after the federal Treasury Department intervened. The bank has now paid all claims, but this is not an admission of debt, as she emphasizes.

Scholz had admitted the meeting with Olearius only afterwards and referred to gaps in memory. Earlier, notes from Olearius’ diary had become known, indicating the meetings and a possible special treatment of the bank by the tax authorities. The current mayor, Peter Tschentscher (SPD), was a Senator of Finance at the time. He also dismisses the allegation of possible influence. Both SPD politicians say nothing about the tax case itself, referring to the tax secret. Tschentscher must appear before the committee in December and Scholz a second time.

In the previous two meetings of the committee, Olearius’ lawyers had denied that the meetings with Scholz were about deals. Olearius only explained his legal opinion to the mayor, according to which the tax claims are not justified.

The CDU again demanded clarification from Scholz on Thursday. “What happened behind the closed doors of the mayor’s room?” Asked the party leader Götz Wiese. “The allegation of political influence by key decision-makers in the city is in the room and should be widely dispelled.”

