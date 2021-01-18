Olaf Scholz expects a two-week lockdown extension | Free press

Despite numerous measures, corona cases are still at a high level. Political adjustments will take place on Tuesday. Now the Vice Chancellor brings a concrete extension to the debate.

Berlin (dpa) – Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects federal and state governments to tighten corona restrictions during their deliberations Tuesday, extending them for two weeks.

“There are still more measures to be taken,” said the finance minister in the “Bild” lecture “The right questions” on Sunday evening. “I assume it could take another 14 days.” The Vice Chancellor didn’t want to rule out whether this includes a curfew: “I think that’s a possible measure, but not the first to come.”

Out of concern about the ongoing critical corona situation and a new, likely more contagious variant of the virus, Chancellor Angela Merkel and country leaders want to take an early interim review on Tuesday. Scholz, who is running for the SPD as the top candidate in the federal election, demanded that companies become more responsible for working from home and that “no more appeals can be made.” “We have to go one step further.” But he did not want to talk about an obligation to work from home: it will always depend “that this is also possible in the company. We want to remain pragmatic and not ask for the impossible ».

In the debate about more freedom for vaccinated people, Scholz rejected the advance of his cabinet and party colleague Heiko Maas (SPD). “Personally, I am very careful with that. I don’t think that’s the case now, ‘he said in the’ photo ‘talk. Minister Maas of Foreign Affairs had called for vaccinees to visit restaurants or cinemas.

In addition, Scholz announced an increase in financial support for companies closed due to the corona pandemic. “I am absolutely committed to working with my colleague (Economic Affairs Minister Peter) Altmaier to ensure that we make the economic aid we have designed for this year even more generous.” The Treasury Secretary also announced support “for retailers with seasonal produce”. You need a solution that is not susceptible to fraud. But the government has already “worked its way forward”.

