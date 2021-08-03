Olaf Scholz: billions of euros for reconstruction | free press

As Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet insists that he accompany Federal Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz on a visit to the flood plain.

Stolberg (dpa) – Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz estimates that reconstruction after the devastating flood disaster in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia could cost more than six billion euros.

This amount was spent on reconstruction after the last major flood disaster in 2013, the SPD chancellor said during a visit to the hard-hit Stolberg near Aachen. But the damage in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate probably exceeded what was then recorded in 11 federal states.

“We want to help everyone rebuild, replace the damage – and that includes billions,” Scholz said. However, what no one can make good is the ruined lives, the ruined health and everything that has caused the catastrophe in the hearts and minds of the people. “But what can be solved with money, we will solve with money.”

The federal cabinet will decide on Wednesday about the reception of the companies involved. In addition, a law must be passed before the federal elections to set the course for reconstruction.

North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) said in Stolberg that EUR 215 million in emergency aid has already been disbursed in the most densely populated state and that reconstruction aid would soon also flow. He emphasized that reconstruction is also about taking into account the effects of climate change and building in such a way that floods can no longer cause such damage in the future.