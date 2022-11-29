Oklahoma, Red Dirt singer-songwriter Jake Flint, 37, dies just hours after his wedding

From left, Jake Flint, Eliza Bee, Kierston White and Stoney LaRue carry out on the 2019 Bob Childers’ Gypsy Cafe songwriters pageant, a Stillwater fundraising occasion for the nonprofit Crimson Filth Reduction Fund

Oklahoma singer-songwriter Jake Flint and his bride, Brenda, did not appear to let the moist climate dampen their spirits as they exchanged vows on Saturday at a distant homestead between Claremore and Owasso.

“It was wet, however he’d rented a 40-by-60 circus tent. … They put up a bunch of carpets over the mud after which received two items of three-and-a-quarter-inch plywood and set it on the bottom — and that was my stage. Jake goes, ‘Is that gonna be all best for you?’ And I’m going, ‘Jake, that is excellent.’ A chunk of plywood or a flatbed trailer is the place I shine,” mentioned Norman-based one-man band Mike Hosty, who performed the marriage.

“I nonetheless have the mud in my previous van … but it surely was only a enjoyable marriage ceremony. And it is only a tragedy what occurred.”

On Sunday morning, Hosty received phrase that Flint had died in his sleep, simply hours after exchanging vows along with his bride.

“He was a singer-songwriter, by and thru, and only a huge persona, an enormous coronary heart, and (he’d) bend over backwards to do something for you. When any musician asks you to play at their marriage ceremony, it is a type of most necessary days … and it is all the time an honor,” Hosty mentioned.

“I actually similar to remembering that comfortable second of seeing them being married … however I actually really feel for Brenda.”

The shock and grief have been obvious within the Oklahoma music neighborhood Monday as phrase unfold of Flint’s sudden loss of life on the age of 37. His longtime publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the Crimson Filth singer-songwriter had died in his sleep following his marriage ceremony on Saturday.

The reason for loss of life has not but been decided.

“He was not solely a consumer, he was a pricey good friend and only a tremendous good man. As you’ll be able to see from the outpouring on social media, he was cherished by all people. I feel a number of it was simply that he was a individuals individual, and he had an incredible humorousness. He made all people chortle, and he made all people really feel welcome,” Doyal mentioned.

“He was an envoy for Oklahoma Crimson Filth music.”

Up-and-coming Crimson Filth musician launched 4 albums

Primarily based in Tulsa, Flint grew up in Holdenville, the son of a wildcat oilman and a hard-working mom of two.

He began enjoying music after his father, an avid music lover, was recognized with ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Since he would not be capable of take part in sports activities along with his son, Flint’s father commissioned a few pals to show the long run Crimson Filth up-and-comer to play guitar and take him to regional bluegrass festivals.

Alongside along with his affection for bluegrass, Flint’s musical influences ranged from Nineteen Nineties rockers like Nirvana and Pearl Jam and Texas singer-songwriters like Man Clark and Townes Van Zandt to jam bands like Phish and String Cheese Incident to Crimson Filth standouts like Tom Skinner and The Nice Divide.

Flint ventured into The Boohatch, the previous Ada residence studio of The Nice Divide frontman, producer and Oklahoma Music Corridor of Famer Mike McClure, to report his first album, 2016’s “I’m Not Okay.”

“He actually cherished to do it — and you may inform. … He introduced in this type of an Irish band — I imply, (they have been) bluegrass, however that they had some previous Irish devices — and so they did some actually cool stuff with Jake. His unique songs began catching my ear, and he determined to do his album in my place. He additionally did an album for another songwriters,” McClure advised The Oklahoman.

“That was fairly indicative of Jake’s spirit: Man, when you wanted one thing, he was there. … He was only a straight-up good dude and never solely labored on his personal music however tried to assist pave the best way for another artists that hadn’t actually recorded but.”

Flint recorded and launched three extra albums — 2018’s “Dwell and Not OK at Cain’s Ballroom,” 2020’s “Jake Flint” and 2021’s “Dwell and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge” — and was a featured performer on the Future Faces Present on the 2018 Texas Regional Radio Music Awards.

He charted three singles on the Texas Regional Radio Report with 2017’s “Cowtown,” 2018’s “Lengthy Street Again Dwelling” and 2020’s “What’s Your Identify” and was named Breakout Artist of the 12 months on the We Are Tulsa Music Awards in 2019.

He performed along with his band and as a solo acoustic act at venues throughout Oklahoma, Texas and surrounding states and was included on the lineup of Sooner State festivals just like the Woody Guthrie Folks Competition, Bob Childers’ Gypsy Cafe and Tom Skinner’s Skyline Fest. The latter two occasions are fundraisers for the nonprofit Crimson Filth Reduction Fund, which counted Flint as a loyal supporter.

“When the pandemic began, he had began to dig into video manufacturing and received very educated actual fast about streaming. And he did a ton of streaming tasks for all types of artists and organizations all through the pandemic, together with us. Once we did our digital Skinnerfest in 2020, he videoed and produced the entire thing,” recalled Crimson Filth Reduction Fund Government Director Katie Dale.

At this 12 months’s Gypsy Cafe songwriters pageant, she mentioned Flint managed the streaming for a similar stage he performed.

“He was an actual go-getter. He was all the time drumming up a facet mission, and his background was in petroleum discipline work. So, he was only a actually laborious employee,” Dale mentioned. “He was additionally bigger than life. He simply lit up a room and made tons of pals actually simply. … He would exit of his method for individuals, simply small kindnesses. I feel that is why that is such a devastating blow.”

Dale mentioned she has been involved with Flint’s household to supply condolences and monetary help, if wanted. No profit or tribute live performance has been deliberate at the moment, however she anticipated there can be no hassle filling out the lineup if one is scheduled.

Oklahoma musicians pay homage to Crimson Filth singer-songwriter

Quite a few Oklahoma musicians have taken to Fb to pay homage to Flint up to now two days.

Blake Lankford, who’s a part of the VIIDR – Seventh Day Rise up songwriter group that counted Flint amongst its members, wrote, “If there is a heaven and so they let me in, I do know it’s going to be since you went to bat for me, Jake.” Buffalo Rogers posted that “The world has a dimmer sparkle with out you in it,” whereas Travis Kidd deemed Flint “a real legend that can by no means be forgotten.”

“I’ve by no means met a brand new artist that was so cherished and had so many followers. It takes you years to construct that — and that is what Jake had. Oh my gosh, he was adored and cherished by all people. Jake did not have an enemy on the earth. He was prepared to do something for anyone … and he had an excellent enterprise thoughts. There’s just one Jake Flint,” mentioned Brenda Cline, Flint’s enterprise adviser, former supervisor and companion on a deliberate enterprise enterprise.

“It is a loss … to many — and we’re nonetheless simply reeling within the shock and disbelief of this. We have all misplaced pals, we have all misplaced members of the family, it is life. However I do not assume I’ve ever skilled such a stunning set of circumstances with shedding somebody and the way merciless this for Brenda, his spouse. To change into a bride and a widow in only a few hours is unfathomable. I simply cannot think about what she’s going by.”

Flint’s spouse, Brenda Wilson Flint, posted to Fb a video clip from their marriage ceremony with the heart-rending message “I do not perceive.”

Hosty mentioned he has his personal video snippet from the marriage that captures Flint as he hopes to recollect him: fortunately serenading his new bride.

“After I received completed, all of us simply went out to the barn, and somebody had an acoustic guitar and folks have been passing it round. Folks have been simply singing across the campfire … and Jake sang to Brenda. And as he was singing, I’m going, ‘I higher report this,'” Hosty mentioned.

“He was a fantastic lyricist, he had a particular voice … and I feel he’d simply need his music to be heard and his legacy to be remembered that method. And I feel will probably be.”

Companies are pending.

