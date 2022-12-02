OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A person described as a “particular person of curiosity” within the killing and dismemberment of 4 males in japanese Oklahoma admitted to a lady that he killed the boys and “reduce them up,” in response to a prosecutor’s affidavit.

Authorities consider 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy shot and killed the 4 males on Oct. 9 at Kennedy’s scrap yard, in response to the affidavit unsealed Thursday and signed by Assistant District Lawyer Carman Rainbolt.

Kennedy advised a lady in Gore, Oklahoma, that he killed and dismembered the 4 males as a result of they have been stealing from him, in response to the affidavit, which was filed by prosecutors who have been in search of to extend Kennedy’s bond.

The dismembered our bodies of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, have been discovered Oct. 14 within the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee, a city of round 11,000 those who’s about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa. The boys have been believed to have left a home in Okmulgee on bicycles the night of Oct. 9.

Considered one of Kennedy’s court-appointed attorneys, Gregg Graves, declined to remark Friday.

Kennedy was arrested Oct. 17 in Daytona Seashore Shores, Florida, whereas driving a stolen automobile, in response to Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. He was later extradited to Oklahoma.

Kennedy has not been formally charged, however Okmulgee County Jail data present he’s being held on $10 million bond in reference to a 2012 cost of assault and battery with a lethal weapon for which he was nonetheless on probation.

A phone message left Friday for Rainbolt and Okmulgee County District Lawyer Carol Iski was not instantly returned.