OJ Simpson says he believes Alex Murdaugh ‘more than likely’ killed his wife and son but wouldn’t be surprised if he’s acquitted

OJ Simpson weighed in on the Alex Murdaugh trial in two Twitter movies on Thursday.

Simpson thinks Murdaugh doubtless killed his spouse and son however would not be stunned if he is acquitted.

Simpson himself was acquitted in 1995 after being accused of killing his spouse, Nicole Brown Simpson.

OJ Simpson took to Twitter on Thursday to weigh in on the Alex Murdaugh trial, a couple of hours earlier than a jury unanimously discovered the South Carolina lawyer responsible of homicide.

Simpson — who himself was cleared within the homicide trial of his spouse and Ron Goldman within the “trial of the century” in 1995 — initially stated he would not be stunned if Murdaugh “beats this case.”

Murdaugh was discovered responsible of gunning down his spouse Maggie and son Paul on the household’s looking compound in South Carolina on June 7, 2021.

Whereas no direct proof connects Murdaugh to the crimes, prosecutors identified of their closing arguments on Thursday that he admitted mendacity to investigators about his whereabouts that evening, and had a motive to kill the pair to cowl up his prescription painkiller dependancy and monetary crimes.

Whereas Simpson stated within the video he is “not certified to say whether or not the man did it or did not do it,” he believes that Murdaugh most likely is responsible.

“From what I’ve seen, do I believe it is extra doubtless that he did it? Sure. However extra doubtless equals affordable doubt,” Simpson stated.

“It would not shock me within the least if this man beats this case,” Simpson added.

Simpson stated he determined to make a video as a result of “an entire lot of persons are asking me what I take into consideration this Alex Murdaugh trial.”

Whereas Simpson stated he does not perceive why individuals assume he is an “knowledgeable” on the trial, he did admit to watching it, fascinated to see how a “recurring liar” survived a number of days on the witness stand.

Watching Murdaugh’s testimony, Simpson stated it struck him that the accused killer had a technique.

“He was simply attempting to narrate to 1 or two of these jurors that he was an excellent outdated boy. He was one among them. And I am unsure he did not achieve doing that,” Simpson stated.

Minutes after the responsible verdict was handed down on Thursday night, Simpson posted a second video during which he stated he mentioned attainable outcomes together with his pal.

“If the decision comes again tomorrow, he’ll be responsible,” he stated within the video. “If the decision comes again subsequent week a while which means they’re most likely preventing and there is most likely some disagreement in it.”

Simpson then remembered the time when he was incarcerated in a sheriff’s jail for his case.

He recalled {that a} lieutenant within the sheriff’s workplace shared that many officers throughout the division’s jailhouse have been predicting that he can be despatched residence after cops testified within the case in opposition to Simpson.

“I stated, ‘Effectively, how are you going to guys be so positive?’ They stated, ‘When a jury sees anyone is mendacity … they will not convict,'” Simpson stated, accusing the officers who testified in his case of mendacity.

“That gave the impression to be the case right here with Murdaugh,” he stated. “One factor that the jury should have seen is that the man’s a liar and as soon as the man’s a liar, you’ll be able to’t consider something he says.”

Murdaugh comes from a outstanding authorized household in South Carolina.

Jim Griffin, one among Murdaugh’s attorneys, didn’t instantly return Insider’s request for remark.

Whereas Simpson — a once-storied NFL working again — was acquitted within the killings of his spouse and Goldman, he did ultimately serve practically a decade in jail after being convicted of holding a person at gunpoint in Las Vegas in 2007.

