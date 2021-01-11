Oilseeds Market 2020 Thriving Worldwide With Renowned Key Players AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Bunge Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, CHS Inc., Cootamundra Oilseeds Pty Ltd, Louis Dreyfus Company B. V.

Oilseeds are seed or crop such as flaxseed which is grown mainly for oil. Oilseed crops are primarily grown for edible oil. The oil content of oilseeds ranges from about 20% for soybeans to over 40% for rapeseed and sunflowers. The primary sources of edible seed oils are soybeans, cotton, canola, sunflowers, peanuts, etc. Whole oilseeds comprise high concentrations of energy and adequate concentrations of fiber and protein. Meals which comes from oilseeds are used as protein supplements for entire classes of dairy cattle.

Growing usage of oilseeds in animal feed across the globe is driving the demand for oilseeds market. Furthermore, increasing demand for protein meals among consumer is also projected to influence the oilseeds market significantly. Moreover, increasing demand for non-GMO oilseeds worldwide is anticipated to have a robust impact in the oilseeds market. Rising demand for healthy and organic oilseed-processed products is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Get Sample Copy@: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005900/

Key Players:

1. AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

2. Bunge Limited

3. Cargill, Incorporated

4. CHS Inc.

5. Cootamundra Oilseeds Pty Ltd

6. Louis Dreyfus Company B. V.

7. Oilseeds International Ltd

8. The Archer Daniels Midl and Company

9. The Bühler Holding AG

10. Wilmar International Limited

Market Segmentation:

The global oilseeds market is segmented on the basis of type, category and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into soybean, palm kernel, rapeseed, sunflower, cottonseed, groundnut, and others. On the basis of the category the market is segmented into conventional, and genetically modified. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into oilseed meal, and vegetable oil.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005900/

Regional Outlook: