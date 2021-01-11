Oilseeds Market 2020 Thriving Worldwide With Renowned Key Players AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Bunge Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, CHS Inc., Cootamundra Oilseeds Pty Ltd, Louis Dreyfus Company B. V.
Oilseeds Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Soybean, Palm Kernel, Rapeseed, Sunflower, Cottonseed, Groundnut, Others); Category (Conventional, Genetically Modified); Application (Oilseed Meal, Vegetable Oil) and Geography
Oilseeds are seed or crop such as flaxseed which is grown mainly for oil. Oilseed crops are primarily grown for edible oil. The oil content of oilseeds ranges from about 20% for soybeans to over 40% for rapeseed and sunflowers. The primary sources of edible seed oils are soybeans, cotton, canola, sunflowers, peanuts, etc. Whole oilseeds comprise high concentrations of energy and adequate concentrations of fiber and protein. Meals which comes from oilseeds are used as protein supplements for entire classes of dairy cattle.
Growing usage of oilseeds in animal feed across the globe is driving the demand for oilseeds market. Furthermore, increasing demand for protein meals among consumer is also projected to influence the oilseeds market significantly. Moreover, increasing demand for non-GMO oilseeds worldwide is anticipated to have a robust impact in the oilseeds market. Rising demand for healthy and organic oilseed-processed products is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.
The report analyzes factors affecting oilseeds market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the oilseeds market in these regions.