Oilseeds Market 2020 Thriving Worldwide With Renowned Key Players AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Bunge Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, CHS Inc., Cootamundra Oilseeds Pty Ltd, Louis Dreyfus Company B. V.

Oilseeds are seed or crop such as flaxseed which is grown mainly for oil. Oilseed crops are primarily grown for edible oil. The oil content of oilseeds ranges from about 20% for soybeans to over 40% for rapeseed and sunflowers. The primary sources of edible seed oils are soybeans, cotton, canola, sunflowers, peanuts, etc. Whole oilseeds comprise high concentrations of energy and adequate concentrations of fiber and protein. Meals which comes from oilseeds are used as protein supplements for entire classes of dairy cattle.

Growing usage of oilseeds in animal feed across the globe is driving the demand for oilseeds market. Furthermore, increasing demand for protein meals among consumer is also projected to influence the oilseeds market significantly. Moreover, increasing demand for non-GMO oilseeds worldwide is anticipated to have a robust impact in the oilseeds market. Rising demand for healthy and organic oilseed-processed products is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Key Players:

1. AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.
2. Bunge Limited
3. Cargill, Incorporated
4. CHS Inc.
5. Cootamundra Oilseeds Pty Ltd
6. Louis Dreyfus Company B. V.
7. Oilseeds International Ltd
8. The Archer Daniels Midl and Company
9. The Bühler Holding AG
10. Wilmar International Limited
Market Segmentation:
The global oilseeds market is segmented on the basis of type, category and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into soybean, palm kernel, rapeseed, sunflower, cottonseed, groundnut, and others. On the basis of the category the market is segmented into conventional, and genetically modified. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into oilseed meal, and vegetable oil.
Regional Outlook:
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global oilseeds market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The oilseeds market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting oilseeds market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the oilseeds market in these regions.

