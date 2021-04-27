Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Oilfield Equipment Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” finds that the global oilfield equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019 and expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Oilfield equipment rental refers to equipment rental facilities used temporarily for a predefined duration to explore and drill oilfields. These services are used for horizontal and deep drilling, well logging, well completion and well intervention. Oilfield equipment rental services are considered to be more cost-effective than purchasing oilfield instruments as they involve minimal costs of acquisition and maintenance.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Energy Services Inc., Bestway Oilfields, Circle T Service & Rental Ltd., Ensign Energy Services Inc., Halliburton Company, John Energy Ltd., Parker Drilling Company, Schlumberger Limited, Seventy Seven Energy Inc., Superior Energy Services Inc., Technipfmc PLC and Weatherford International PLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, equipment and application.

Breakup by Equipment:

Drilling Drill Pipe Drill Collars Subs Others

Pressure & Flow Control Blow Out Preventer (BOP) Valves & Manifolds Others

Others

Breakup by Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

