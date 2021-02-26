Oilfield Equipment Market Worth $141,498 Million by 2026 | by Type, Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Oilfield Equipment Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” The global oilfield equipment market size was valued at $111.4 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $141.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The oilfield equipment are a set of equipment used for excavation and drilling purposes for oil or gas. Its types include solid control equipment, well control equipment, on-shore & off-shore drilling rig, drilling rig components, oilfield supply lots, pump jacks & pumping units, pumps & motors, tanks & vessels, and oilfield trucks and machinery.

Rise in redevelopment of mature oil wells, oil price recovery, and increase in exploration and drilling activities for oil around the globe drives the oilfield equipment market growth. In addition, the improved economic competitiveness in the oil exploration and drilling & service industries boosts the utilization of oilfield equipment, which in turn fuels the demand for oilfield equipment. However, the fluctuations in foreign currencies continues its influence over profit margins and increase in prices of raw materials are expected to hinder the oilfield equipment market growth.

Furthermore, the advanced technology in oilfield equipment offers lucrative growth opportunities for the oilfield equipment market players during forecast period. Emerging technologies in the oil and gas industry have the potential to improve oil and gas production. In addition, advancements in technology in oilfield equipment offers benefits such as increase in safety, reduction in costs, rise in speed of the processes, and, surge in efficiency.

Market Segments:

By Type

Drilling equipment

Field Production Machinery

Pumps and valves

Others

By Application

On-shore

Off-shore

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Players

ABB

Baker Hughes

Delta Corporation

EthosEnergy Group Limited

Integrated Equipment

Jereh Oilfield Equipment

MSP/Drilex, Inc.

Sunnda Corporation

Uztel S.A

Weir Group

