Oilfield Crown Block Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2021-2027 Covid-19 Analysis

A crown block is the stationary section of a block and tackle that contains a set of pulleys or sheaves through which the drill line (wire rope) is threaded or reeved and is opposite and above the traveling block.

Key global participants in the Oilfield Crown Block market include:

American Block

The Crosby Group

Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery

Lee C. Moore

MHWirth

Puyang Sida Petroleum Machinery

Oilfield Crown Block Market: Application Outlook

Onshore

Offshore

Oilfield Crown Block Market: Type Outlook

Under 30T

30T-100T

Above 100T

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Oilfield Crown Block Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Oilfield Crown Block Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Oilfield Crown Block Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Oilfield Crown Block Market in Major Countries

7 North America Oilfield Crown Block Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Oilfield Crown Block Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Oilfield Crown Block Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Oilfield Crown Block Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Oilfield Crown Block Market Intended Audience:

– Oilfield Crown Block manufacturers

– Oilfield Crown Block traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Oilfield Crown Block industry associations

– Product managers, Oilfield Crown Block industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

