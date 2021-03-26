Oilfield Contract Services Market Trending CAGR by 2028| Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes GE, Halliburton Company, Weatherford International, PLC, China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL), Basic Energy Services, Superior Energy Services, FMC Technologies, Welltec, Weir Oil and Gas

Schlumberger is the largest provider of oilfield service. You can consider it as a titan of the industry. As it has more than 100,000 employees works over 85 countries.

Contract Companies in this sector are of two main types: those that rent drilling rigs and those that provide the various services required to evaluate, construct, and maintain oil and gas wells. The top service and equipment providers offer the broadest array of capabilities. Smaller players usually focus on a market niche.

As of January 2020, the average net profit margin for the oil and gas drilling industry was 6.8%. The average net profit margin for many sectors will be significantly affected by the COVID-19 epidemic. McKinsey & Company reported that the oil and gas industry was experiencing its third price collapse in 12 years.

The average U.S. worker works 34.5 hours per week, but oil and gas operator employees (34% of the OGE workforce) work 41-43.9 hours per week on average and workers engaged in drilling and oil and gas support activities (66% of the workforce) work 45.8-49.5 hr.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Sapura

Schlumberger Limited

Baker Hughes GE

Halliburton Company

Weatherford International, PLC

China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL)

Basic Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc

FMC Technologies, Inc

Welltec

Weir Oil and Gas

Market segments on the basis of:

Global Oilfield Contract Services Market, By Type:

Drilling

Extraction

Oilfield Contract Services Geographical Segmentation Includes:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

