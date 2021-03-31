Oilfield Chemicals Market Outlook to 2027: Industry Analysis by Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by Halliburton, Ecolab, Solvay

The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market is expected to reach US$ 43,685.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 29,120.0 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019-2027

The “Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Oilfield Chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, end user, and geography. The global Oilfield Chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Oilfield Chemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Oilfield Chemicals Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market – By Type

Polymers

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Surfactants

Gellants and Viscosifiers

Others

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market – By Application

Drilling

Cementing

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Production Chemicals

Well Stimulation

Workover and Completion

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Oilfield Chemicals Market Research include:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corporation

Baker Hughes

BASF SE

Ecolab

Halliburton

Newpark Resources Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

Solvay

The Lubrizol Corporation

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Oilfield Chemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Oilfield Chemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

