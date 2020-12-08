Oilfield Chemicals Market Is Expected To Register A Substantial CAGR Of 6.39% In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2026 | Major Giants – Akzo Nobel N.V.; Albemarle Corporation; Zirax Limited

Global oilfield chemicals market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.39% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the reduction in operations of oilfield drilling and oil extractions with the usage of these chemicals.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Akzo Nobel N.V. Albemarle Corporation Zirax Limited BASF SE Kemira Solvay Ashland Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC CES Energy Solutions Corp. Clariant Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Flotek Industries, Halliburton Huntsman International LLC Innospec Oilfield Services Ecolab Schlumberger Limited Scomi Group Bhd Dow Stepan Company Diamoco Group EMEC Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Chemiphase Ltd Jiaxing Midas Oilfield Chemical Mfg Co., Ltd Imperial Oilfield Chemicals Private Limited and AES Drilling Fluids.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Deep analysis about market status, enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included.

From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Oilfield Chemicals Market.

Key Questions Answered by Oilfield Chemicals Market Report

1. What was the Oilfield Chemicals Market size in 2018 and 2019?; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast?.

2. What will be the CAGR of Oilfield Chemicals Market during the forecast period (2020 – 2026)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018?

How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2020 – 2026).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Oilfield Chemicals Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Market Definition: Global Oilfield Chemicals Market

Oilfield chemicals are certain chemical compounds that are used in improving the effectiveness and efficiency of operations associated in an oilfield site. The operations under which these chemicals find their application are drilling, production, completion and several other operations. These chemicals are used in the purification of equipment, machines, oil itself and the oil sites.

Market Drivers:

High demand for petroleum-based products, and a rise of petroleum as a fuel from the automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Increasing usage and demand for shale gas from the various industry verticals; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of urbanization and population boom globally; the market is expected to be positively affected

Market Restraints:

Growth in the adoption of clean and green energy sources; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

High costs associated with disposal of these chemicals amid concerns and presence of regulations regarding the usage of environmental-harming chemicals; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

