Oilfield Chemicals Market: Growth With Industry Study Pandemic, Analysis & Future Growth Analysis Report 2020 – 2026 | Major Giants – Akzo Nobel N.V.; Albemarle Corporation; Zirax Limited

Global oilfield chemicals market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.39% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the reduction in operations of oilfield drilling and oil extractions with the usage of these chemicals.

Market Definition: Global Oilfield Chemicals Market

Oilfield chemicals are certain chemical compounds that are used in improving the effectiveness and efficiency of operations associated in an oilfield site. The operations under which these chemicals find their application are drilling, production, completion and several other operations. These chemicals are used in the purification of equipment, machines, oil itself and the oil sites.

Market Drivers:

High demand for petroleum-based products, and a rise of petroleum as a fuel from the automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Increasing usage and demand for shale gas from the various industry verticals; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of urbanization and population boom globally; the market is expected to be positively affected

Market Restraints:

Growth in the adoption of clean and green energy sources; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

High costs associated with disposal of these chemicals amid concerns and presence of regulations regarding the usage of environmental-harming chemicals; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Oilfield Chemicals Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Oilfield Chemicals Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Oilfield Chemicals manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Akzo Nobel N.V. Albemarle Corporation Zirax Limited BASF SE Kemira Solvay Ashland Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC CES Energy Solutions Corp. Clariant Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Flotek Industries, Halliburton Huntsman International LLC Innospec Oilfield Services Ecolab Schlumberger Limited Scomi Group Bhd Dow Stepan Company Diamoco Group EMEC Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Chemiphase Ltd Jiaxing Midas Oilfield Chemical Mfg Co., Ltd Imperial Oilfield Chemicals Private Limited and AES Drilling Fluids.

