Oilfield Chemicals Market 2021: Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

The global oilfield chemicals market is expected to reach US$ 43,685.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 29,120.0 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019-2027.

Asia Pacific is the highest growing geographic market and is expected to be the most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region is witnessing growth owing to the presence of well-established players in this region. The growth is driven by factors such as the government initiatives to promote crude oil exploration activities along with strategic alliances between countries to promote oil exploration. Furthermore, rising demand for petroleum-based fuel from the transportation industry is projected to boost the demand for Oilfield Chemical products in this region.

Market Insights

Growth in Oil Exploration and Production Activities

Exploration and production (E&P) are called the upstream division of the oil and gas industry. The resource holders and workers of E&Ps work along with a variety of workers, which include engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, and joint-venture partners, oil field service companies. The production of oil has increased in the last few years. As per the data of BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2019, global oil production increased by 2.2 million b/d. The majority of the total increase accounted for the US, with their rise in production (~2.2 million b/d). Furthermore, oil consumption has grown by an average of 1.4 million barrels per day (b/d) or 1.5% across the globe. In the growth of oil consumption, China (680,000 b/d) and the US (500,000 b/d) were the most significant contributors to growth. Due to the rising demand for oil and investment in various projects, there is less potential supply present. The oil companies are required to boost their production. The growth in the production of oil and increasing consumption of the associated with oilfield chemicals promote the growth and global expansion of the oilfield chemicals providers.

Company Profiles

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corporation

Baker Hughes

BASF SE

Ecolab

Halliburton

Newpark Resources Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

Solvay

The Lubrizol Corporation

