Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market Size Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global oilfield auxiliary rental equipment market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Rise in the oil production since the past few years, the Saudi Arabian oilfield auxiliary rental equipment market has witnessed a notable growth and is expected to demonstrate a similar trend in the future. Bahrain would be the fastest growing market for the analysis period. Growth in Bahrain is supplemented by rapidly maturing oil fields due to years of extraction.

Oilfield auxiliary equipment is machines and instruments that are used to supplement the drilling process at oilfields. The auxiliary equipment consists of sewage systems, mud labs, lighting system, distribution panels, storage tanks, debris junk catchers, transportation system, heat exchangers, flaring systems, drilling instruments and others. Auxiliary oilfield equipment is also available on rent, in the market. While availing such equipment on rent companies form several policies, which serve as buying criteria. Moreover, when purchasing auxiliary oilfield machines, the clients avail additional services from the vendors in order to ensure smooth oilfield operations.

Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) which comprises of six countries namely Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The nations are globally known for their rich oil reserves. These nations together comprise of approximately 35.7% of the world’s total proven crude oil reserve. Based on figures, the GCC region stands as the world’s largest producer and exporter of oil. The oil & gas, division contributes to approximately 73% of the total export earnings for the GCC region.

The oilfield auxiliary equipment industry in GCC countries, has witnessed tremendous growth in the past based on the rise in oil production. With a steep decline in the oil prices, the revenue derived from oil industry is anticipated to reduce notably. In such a scenario, the auxiliary oil equipment rental market is expected to receive a boost, as investors would tend to avoid huge long-term investments in infrastructure and oilfield machinery. Thus, the drop in oil prices would act as a driver for the auxiliary rental equipment market. Additionally, many oil-producing companies prefer renting auxiliary equipment for fulfilling their temporary or permanent operations.

The key players analyzed in oilfield auxiliary rental equipment market are Superior Energy Services Inc., Oil States International Inc., Weatherford, Schlumberger, The Olayan Group, and Key Energy Services.

Key Findings of the Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market:

The commercial segment dominated the application segment with more than one-third share in the oilfield auxiliary rental equipment market share.

The Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market trends has been analyzed across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain

The qualitative data in oilfield auxiliary rental equipment report aims on the market dynamics, trends, and developments in the oilfield auxiliary rental equipment industry while the quantitative data provides information of the oilfield auxiliary rental equipment market size in terms of revenue.

