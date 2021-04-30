Oil Storage Market Overview, in-Depth Analysis, Forecasts, Applications, Shares & Insights

Surge in Stock Levels and Focus on Discovering Alternative Oil Storage Solutions to Aid Market Growth

The oil & gas sector has expanded at an impressive rate over the past couple of decades, owing to increasing demand from an array of end-use industries. As the demand for different types of oil, including gasoline, aviation fuel, middle distillates, and crude oil continues to grow at an impressive rate, oil storage has emerged as an important requirement. Players operating in the oil storage market are increasingly investing resources in new technologies, production of oil storage products, and oil storage techniques to establish a solid foothold in the current market landscape.

Oil & gas is primarily transported over long distances around the world due to which, oil storage is a critical aspect of the overall oil supply chain– a factor that is projected to drive innovations and new development across the oil storage market during the forecast period. Large storage systems are a prerequisite for maritime transport, especially at export-import terminals due to which, the focus on oil storage has remained relatively high– a factor that is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global oil storage market during the assessment period. Over the few decades, the demand for oil storage to hold strategic reserves to ensure the supply of oil during a crisis period has witnessed a consistent growth.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2421

At the back of these factors, along with increasing focus on quality control, the global oil storage market is on the course to attain a market value of US$ 24 Bn by the end of 2030. At present, open top tanks, floating roof tanks, fixed roof tanks, and cylindrical tanks are some of the most extensively deployed oil storage types.

Several Countries Explore Possibility of Building New Oil Storage Systems to Cater to Demand

The energy sector around the world has witnessed major developments over the past few years. The increasing demand for crude oil, particularly from developing nations has played an imperative role in influencing the growth of the global oil storage market. Several major nations, including the U.S. and India are increasingly exploring the possibility of increasing the oil storage capacity due to considerable rise in stock levels. The energy department across North America are increasingly focusing on building new oil storage tanks to cater to a surge in the stock levels. Stakeholders involved in the current oil storage market including midstream companies, traders, and oil producers are focusing on the development of different storage alternatives. Some of the concepts that are in contention include conversion of tanks and storage wells into crude storage by primarily utilizing floating storage and more.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2421

While the players in the North American energy sector are considering various expansion strategies, several nations are findings innovative oil storage techniques. For instance, in India, as the storage capacity in pipelines, inland depots, and refineries are nearly full, the policy makers in the country are devising unique ways to store oil. The price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia coupled with dwindling consumption of crude oil and increasing dumping of fuel into the spot market in India are some of the major factors expected to have a strong influence on the overall growth of the oil storage market in India.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-feed-amino-acids-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-14-1-bn-by-2027-developing-concerns-about-animal-health-stimulates-the-growth-of-global-market-noted-tmr-301026065.html

Market Growth to Remain Steady amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a moderate impact on the global oil storage market. As onshore tanks and storage alternatives in several major nations, including the U.S. and India are nearly full, market players are increasingly eyeing opportunities in these regions to cater to the demand for new oil storage alternatives. Traders and refiners are increasingly exploring new alternatives such as floating storage to fulfil the growing demand for oil storage alternatives. As the lockdown restrictions around the world continue to ease out, the supply chain across the oil storage market is showing signs of recovery.

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.