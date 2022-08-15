Oil Prices Fall After Signs of Chinese Economic Slowdown

Oil costs fell to their lowest degree in months on Monday, after indicators emerged that China’s economic system is faltering.

The worth of West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, dipped under $89 per barrel in noon buying and selling, down near 4 p.c, its lowest degree since February. The worth of Brent crude, the worldwide benchmark, fell by the same quantity, to under $95 a barrel, the bottom since March.

China’s economic system, which has proven indicators of a slowdown for months, sputtered much more in July in line with information from the nation’s Nationwide Bureau of Statistics. Retail gross sales and industrial manufacturing within the month have been weaker than anticipated, in line with information launched on Monday. The nation’s central financial institution additionally unexpectedly decreased rates of interest by a tenth of a share level to assist bolster the economic system, one other sign of tumult.