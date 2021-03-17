Oil & Gas Storage Market Dynamics Analysis 2020-2026

“

Market Analysis

Global Oil & Gas Storage Market is expected to register the highest market growth to reach USD 1.34 billion during the review period. The continuous fluctuations in prices of crude oil are expected to enhance the need for oil and gas storage worldwide. Additionally, the rising requirement for natural gas storage systems is also anticipated to surge the market. The industry is broadly segmented into three major sections namely Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream. The oil and gas storage is a part of the midstream of the oil and gas industry. However, the upstream companies extract oil and store it in different forms and then used it for transportation as per the requirement.

The demand for oil & gas storage is expected to witness significant market expansion during the review period owing to the lucrative growth opportunities by the major players for the global oil & gas storage market during the assessment period. The global market growth is expected to propel by the increasing demand for oil & gas storage is the urgent need for storage space for strategic petroleum reservoirs (SPRS). Offshore oil & gas fossil fuel production is evaluated to raise a steady gain during the review period owing to the growing requirement for fossil fuels. Moreover, shale production techniques such as fracking are registering the highest growth in many countries across the globe. However, the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 is creating challenges to the global oil & gas storage market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Key Players in the Global Oil & Gas Storage Market are Royal Vopak N.V., Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., John Wood Group Plc, The Vitol Group, WorleyParsons Limited, TechnipFMC Plc, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Centrica Plc, Buckeye Partners, and Oiltanking.

Market Segmentation

The global oil & gas storage market has been categorized by product type, storage type, and region. In terms of product segment, the global market has been bifurcated into oil and natural gas. By storage type, the global market has been subdivided into aboveground and underground.

Regional Analysis

The region-specific analysis of the global oil & gas storage market has been classified into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is likely to drive the largest market share during the review period owing to the growing per capita energy consumption, the reduction in crude oil prices, and the rising exploration and production of oil & gas. Additionally, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) study conducted in 2018, approximately 6.44 million B/D of crude oil was produced from tight oil resources in the US. Furthermore, the evolution of strategic petroleum reserves and the surge in oil demand is estimated to constitute numerous growth opportunities in the oil & gas storage market.

Thank You.”