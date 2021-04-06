Oil and Gas Asset Integrity Management Services Market 2021 Global Industry Demand, Scope and Precise Outlook

The Oil & Gas Asset Integrity Management Services market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Oil & Gas Asset Integrity Management Services Market with its specific geographical regions.

The global oil & gas asset integrity management services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8.67% during the forecast period.

The oil demand is expected to grow at an average of 1.2 mb/d per year during 2020-2025, oil demand is expected to reach 104.7 mb/d by 2023, up by 6.9 mb/d from 2018. India and China, together, are expected to contribute around 50% of the global oil demand by 2025. Assets of the oil & gas industry, such as the offshore platforms, rigs, and pipelines, have been used by the industry beyond their design life. With the continued increase in the demand for production, a majority of the assets are expected to be further used during the forecast period. Moreover, offshore oil and gas platforms are subjected to severe ocean currents, corrosive salt water, and frequent hurricanes. Unlike drilling rigs, which are mobile, platforms cannot be brought to shore for repairs. Many of the platforms are very old or have changed hands several times; the maintenance records are either missing or unreliable. With the aging infrastructure, the demand for asset integrity management services in the oil & gas sector is expected to grow in order to prolong the life of these assets. However, lower oil & gas prices has led to a cut down in CAPEX as well OPEX spending by several major operators across the globe, which is likely to cripple the market in a short term.

Market Scenario

Downstream Sector to Dominate the Market

– Asset integrity management (AIM) services are deployed in the oil and gas refinery sector and other process plants, to help track asset performance carry out inspections and improve equipment reliability, plant safety, and profitability.

– The global refining sector is witnessing significant growth in demand, on account of increasing demand for refined products from the chemical and petrochemical industry. Higher margins have propelled the crack spread, which is a crucial factor for oil refiners profitability, and encouraged investment in new projects.

– Capacity upgrades may lead the way, as industry players invest in infrastructure that can handle more crude oil. In addition, the structure and the design of plants are becoming complex day-by-day.

– Further, in the past two decades, many major accidents were witnessed in the process plants, across the world, owing to following factors, like delay in handing equipment for inspection, overstretching equipment run, improper maintenance practices, not undertaking proper inspection upon repair, and others,

– As a result of above mentioned factors, the refining businesses and companies are now actively investing in asset integrity management services, to increase their productivity and reduce costs. Hence, the downstream sector is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global oil & gas asset integrity management services market is fragmented. Some of the major companies include Aker Solutions ASA, Bureau Veritas S A, Fluor Corporation, and Technip FMC.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

