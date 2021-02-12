Oil, Gas and Chemicals Software Market 2021-28 revolutionary trends with SAP, Microsoft, Aspen Technology, Salesforce, AVEVA Group

Oil, Gas and Chemicals software vendors accounted for nearly +51% of the global Oil, Gas and Chemicals applications market which grew 4.8% to approach nearly $9.6 billion in license, maintenance and subscription revenues.

Previous year SAP was the market leader with a 15.9% market share in license, maintenance and subscription revenues, followed by Microsoft, Aspen Technology, Salesforce and AVEVA Group.

On the buyer side, customers are investing in Oil, Gas and Chemicals systems based on new features and capabilities that are expected to replace their existing legacy systems. In many cases, competitive upgrades and replacements that could have a profound impact on future market-share changes will become more widespread.

The major players profiled in this report include:

SAP

Microsoft

Aspen Technology

Salesforce

AVEVA Group

Oracle

Infor

IBM

Hexagon

P2 Energy Solutions

Others key players: ABB’s Enterprise Software Group, Aclara Software, Adobe, ADP, Allegro Development Corp., Altair Engineering, Ansys Inc., ARCHIBUS, Aspect Enterprise Solutions, Atlassian, Aucerna, Aurea, Autodesk, Axway, Bentley Systems Inc., BlackLine, Circadian, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Computer Methods International Corp., Computer Modeling Group, Constellation Software Inc., Content Guru, CoreLogic, DocuSign, Dropbox, E2open, Enablon, Wolters Kluwer, FieldAware, Fischer Solutions Inc., Fiserv, Fluentgrid, GE Digital, Genesys, GEP Procurement, Global Shop Solutions, GlobePayroll, Google, Guardian Global Systems, Honeywell International, Emerging Technologies, IBS Software Services, IDBS, IFS, Infor, Intralinks, Intuit Inc., Itron Inc., JDA Software Group, KBC Advanced Technologies plc, Landmark, LeaseCalcs, Locus Technologies, LogMeIn, Nakisa, Nice Systems, Objective Corporation, OmniSci, Open Access Technology International, Open Text Corporation, Optalert Limited, ORTEC, OSIsoft, OverIT, Pegasystems, ProAlpha Business Solutions, PSI AG, PTC, Qlik, Quantrix, Quorum Business Solutions, River Logic, Rockwell Automation, Schlumberger Software, ServiceNow, Shell Global Solutions International BV, Siemens PLM Software, Sunview Software, Tableau Software, Teradata Corporation, Thinkstep, Trayport, Trimble, UL EHS Sustainability, Verint Systems Inc., Visma, Vroozi, Workday, Workiva, and many others.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the Oil, Gas and Chemicals Software market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the market scenarios across several business sectors of the industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

