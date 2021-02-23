Oil field Communications Market 2020 Research Data & Analysis of Revenue and Prominent Companies up to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Oil field Communications Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Oil field Communications industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Oil field Communications Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global oilfield communications market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.60% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to rising vulnerabilities to cybersecurity threats and integration of departments in the oil and gas industry.

Communication on oilfield includes all communication techniques that are used in oilfields. These communication systems support oil and gas businesses that require sophisticated technology for automation, tracking and reporting. Communications from oilfield need a reliable and effective wireless network that can operate over lengthy distances and under rough weather. Oilfield communication systems and techniques provide lightning broadband speeds, supporting various apps that eventually enhance the cost-effective operating effectiveness and security of oilfield activities.

Market Drivers:

Development and adoption of effective communication technologies, is driving the growth of the market

Challenging geographical areas will surge the use of digital communication for oilfield recovery and productivity

Increasing demand of cloud-based services, oil companies are enforced to use these services

Rising vulnerabilities to cybersecurity threats for oil and gas industry, fosters the market growth

Market Restraints:

Perceived risk of inadequate data security, asset security, monitoring, and maintenance, hampers he growth of the market

Stringent regulatory norms, hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Oilfield Communications Market

By Solution

M2M Communication

Asset Performance Communications

Unified Communications

VoIP Solutions

Video Conferencing

Pipeline Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Fleet Management Communication

Oilfield to Control Center Data Communication

Wi-Fi Hotspot

Others

By Communication Network Technology

Cellular Communication Network

VSAT Communication Network

Fiber Optic-Based Communication Network

Microwave Communication Network

Tetra Network

By Field Site

Onshore Communications

Offshore Communications

By Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Keane and C&J Energy Services have entered into a merger agreement and the merged company will provide the oilfield services. This merger had enabled the companies to expand their business as well as gained flexibility to invest in the growth and technology. It will position the company as a market leader.

In August 2018, Global Marine confirmed that two fiber optic cable facilities have been successfully installed, bringing essential fast-speed connectivity to two UK North Sea and two Norwegian oil & gas fields. This installation will help and enhance the oilfield communications.

Competitive Analysis

Global oilfield communications market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of oil field communications market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global oilfield communications market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Siemens, Inmarsat plc., Tait Communications, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, ALE International, ALE USA Inc., Ceragon, RAD, RigNet, Hughes Network Systems LLC., Airspan, Commtel Networks, ITC Global, Halliburton, Harris Corporation, ERF Wireless, Inc., Redline Communications among others.

Major Highlights of Oil field Communications market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Oil field Communications market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Oil field Communications market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Oil field Communications market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

