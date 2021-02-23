Oil field Communications Market 2020 Research Data & Analysis of Revenue and Prominent Companies up to 2027
Global oilfield communications market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.60% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to rising vulnerabilities to cybersecurity threats and integration of departments in the oil and gas industry.
Communication on oilfield includes all communication techniques that are used in oilfields. These communication systems support oil and gas businesses that require sophisticated technology for automation, tracking and reporting. Communications from oilfield need a reliable and effective wireless network that can operate over lengthy distances and under rough weather. Oilfield communication systems and techniques provide lightning broadband speeds, supporting various apps that eventually enhance the cost-effective operating effectiveness and security of oilfield activities.
Market Drivers:
- Development and adoption of effective communication technologies, is driving the growth of the market
- Challenging geographical areas will surge the use of digital communication for oilfield recovery and productivity
- Increasing demand of cloud-based services, oil companies are enforced to use these services
- Rising vulnerabilities to cybersecurity threats for oil and gas industry, fosters the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Perceived risk of inadequate data security, asset security, monitoring, and maintenance, hampers he growth of the market
- Stringent regulatory norms, hinders the market growth
Segmentation: Global Oilfield Communications Market
By Solution
- M2M Communication
- Asset Performance Communications
- Unified Communications
- VoIP Solutions
- Video Conferencing
- Pipeline Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
- Fleet Management Communication
- Oilfield to Control Center Data Communication
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Others
By Communication Network Technology
- Cellular Communication Network
- VSAT Communication Network
- Fiber Optic-Based Communication Network
- Microwave Communication Network
- Tetra Network
By Field Site
- Onshore Communications
- Offshore Communications
By Service
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Keane and C&J Energy Services have entered into a merger agreement and the merged company will provide the oilfield services. This merger had enabled the companies to expand their business as well as gained flexibility to invest in the growth and technology. It will position the company as a market leader.
- In August 2018, Global Marine confirmed that two fiber optic cable facilities have been successfully installed, bringing essential fast-speed connectivity to two UK North Sea and two Norwegian oil & gas fields. This installation will help and enhance the oilfield communications.
Competitive Analysis
Global oilfield communications market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of oil field communications market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global oilfield communications market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Siemens, Inmarsat plc., Tait Communications, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, ALE International, ALE USA Inc., Ceragon, RAD, RigNet, Hughes Network Systems LLC., Airspan, Commtel Networks, ITC Global, Halliburton, Harris Corporation, ERF Wireless, Inc., Redline Communications among others.
Major Highlights of Oil field Communications market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Oil field Communications market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Oil field Communications market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Oil field Communications market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
