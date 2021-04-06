Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Oil and Gas Water Management Services market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market with its specific geographical regions.

The global oil and gas water management services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of greater than 8.3% over the period of 2020-2025.

Factors such as advances in oil & gas recovery techniques to produce energy from unconventional resources have increased the crude oil and natural gas production. Moreover, these production activities involve utilization of huge amount of water and hence is expected to drive the water management services market. Owing to environmental concerns, oil & gas industry has been facing serious oppositions related to water usage by concerned authorities and local inhabitants. As a result, the rising environmental concerns for water usage in the oil & gas industry is expected to increase the need for better water management services during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with water management services is expected to restrain the market growth.

– The upstream sector, having the largest share in the market, is expected to provide huge thrust to the oil and gas water management services owing to the increasing E&P activities and capital expenditure.

– Investments in the oil & gas deep water and ultra-deep water drilling activities, such as Gabon, Senegal, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, Egypt, and the Mexican side of the Gulf of Mexico, are actively promoting the development of deepwater and ultra-deepwater reserves. This, in turn, is expected to create significant opportunities for the operating countries in the near future.

The prominent players in the global Oil and Gas Water Management Services market are:

Aquatech International LLC, Baker Hughes, a GE Company, Granite Construction Inc., Halliburton Co., Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Ovivo Inc., Schlumberger Ltd, Severn Treatment Services Ltd., Veolia Environnement SA

Global Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market Segmentation by Region:

Global, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Key Market Trends:

Upstream Sector to Dominate the Market

– Upstream oil and gas sector accounts for the largest share in the oil and gas water management services. The increased horizontal drilling activity and growing lateral length has translated into the significant demand for water management services in the recent past.

– Though the number of produced wells globally has increased significantly in the last few years, the declining oil and gas production from matured conventional oil and gas fields has resulted in a moderate growth of the volume of produced water.

– Around 100 offshore projects were sanctioned in 2018, up from 60 in 2017 and 40 in 2016. The increasing number of projects is expected to result in increased demand for water management services in the offshore sector.

– The Saudi government has invested on up scaling the production of hydrocarbons and maintain the dominance in the global oil & gas business. Moreover, the country has also invested in the upstream infrastructure. Therefore, the water management services market in upstream and midstream industry in the country is expected to register a substantial growth rate, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The oil and gas water management services market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players in this market include Halliburton Co., Baker Hughes Co., Ovivo Inc., Schlumberger Ltd and Aquatech International LLC.

Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2026, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2026

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

In conclusion, Oil and Gas Water Management Services market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Oil and Gas Water Management Services Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

