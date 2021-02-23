Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software Market Report 2020, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global oil and gas process simulation software market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the higher adoption of innovative and advanced technologies resulting in higher efficiency of operations.

Process simulation software is a type of software service in which the production method is virtually created to pick out any flaws or drawbacks in the manufacturing method of certain components. The application of this software in the production/processing of oil & gas simply mean the application of this software in the oil & gas industry which results in higher efficiency in the production cycle as well as providing enhanced safety to the working environment.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of automation systems resulting in growth of simulation software services because of adoption of Industry 4.0; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Better understanding of the product requirements, structuring of chemicals with the usage of these processes; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Higher efficiency and effectiveness of the operational cycle minimizing the chances of any faults and resulting in reduced cost of production are factors driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost associated with the software service is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Complications associated with the interpretation of simulated processing to real life operations; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software Market

By Component

Software Cloud-Based On-Premise

Services Consultancy Training Support



By Operation Type

Off-Shore

On-Shore

Heavy Oil

Unconventional

By Application

Upstream Flow Assurance Fluid Properties Production Facilities Equipment Design & Analysis Gathering Systems

Midstream Storage Pipeline Design and Analysis & Pipeline Equipment Pipeline Integrity Flow Dynamics Flow Assurance (Metering & Economics) Network Analysis & Optimization

Oil & Gas Processing Oil & Gas Separation Sulfur Recovery Sweetening CO2 Freezing Liquefaction Dehydration

Cryogenic Processes

Refining Crude Oil Distillation Heavy Oil Processing

Petrochemicals

Green Engineering HSE Systems Flaring



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Tieto announced that they had agreed to acquire Petrostreamz. This acquisition is expected to expand the solution capabilities for the upstream division of oil & gas industry.

In September 2016, Honeywell announced the launch of a new version of process modelling software for the oil & gas, refining, petrochemical, chemical and power industries. The product termed as “UniSim Design Suite Release 450”, with the newest version focused on features such as safety, heat-exchangers, flow-assurance and sub-sea operations and refining support.

Competitive Analysis: Global Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software Market

Global oil and gas process simulation software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of oil and gas process simulation software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the oil and gas process simulation software market are AVEVA Group plc; Chemstations Inc.; Bryan Research & Engineering, LLC; KBC; Honeywell; Aspen Technology, Inc.; Kongsberg Group; Schneider Electric; Process Systems Enterprise; GSE Systems; ProSim; Virtual Materials Group Inc.; Tieto; ANSYS, Inc.; Siemens; HEXAGON; Dassault Systèmes and PTC Altair Engineering, Inc.

Major Highlights of Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software market.

