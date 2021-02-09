Oil and Gas Lubricants Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2020 – 2027

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Oil and Gas Lubricants Market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Oil and Gas Lubricants market growth, precise estimation of the Oil and Gas Lubricants market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

The key players profiled in this study include:

BP Lubricants Pvt. Ltd.

Chevron Lubricants India Pvt Ltd

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Klüber Lubrication

Lubrication Engineers, Inc.

Ningxia Xibei Bearing Co., Ltd.

NSK Oil and Gas Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

SK Lubricants Co., Ltd.

Total SA

Oil is a viscous liquid which is derived from petroleum and is used as a fuel or a lubricant. Gas is one amongst the four states of matters. The molecules inside a gas move freely and are independent of each other. A lubricant is a substance which helps in reducing the friction between the surfaces that are in mutual contact. Oil and gas lubricants play a prominent role in preventing downtime in oil and gas exploration, operating in remote areas. Even an hour downtime can turn out to be an expensive affair, and that is where the need for oil and gas lubricants arises. All parts of machines in any equipment needs timely lubrication to function optimally.

The advantage of cost-effectiveness and ease of application of oil & gas lubricants instead of employing technology for removing water, particulate matter and other contaminants, drives the growth of the oil and gas lubricants market. Other benefits proffered by oil & gas lubricants such as reduced friction, protection from wear, long seal life, oil and water separation, reduced operating temperatures, etc. also drives the growth of the market. However, oil & gas lubricants are dirty, smelly, especially after being used for a relatively long period of time, and this restricts the fruitful development of the oil and gas lubricants market. Incrementing pipeline network for oil & gas together with an increased number of petrochemical and refinery projects are factors that will stimulate the growth of oil and gas lubricants market in the near future.

