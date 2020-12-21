Oil and Gas Composites Market: Observational Study, Business Opportunities, Performance 2020 – 2027 | Leading Players- Airborne Oil & Gas, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Magma Structures

Oil and Gas Composites Market research report highlights the most important market insights that take business to the highest level of growth and success. The research, analysis and estimations about the market have been performed with the reliable knowledge in this industry analysis report. This market report focuses on important aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the Oil and Gas Composites industry. Global Oil and Gas Composites Market report helps to obtain information about all the above factors by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis.

Oil and gas composites market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 2.68 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.10% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for hydraulic fracturing is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Global Oil and Gas Composites Market Scope and Market Size

Oil and gas composites market is segmented of the basis of resin type, fiber type, product type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the resin type, the oil and gas composites market is segmented into epoxy, polyester, phenolic and others such as polyethylene resins, polyamide resins, peek resins and vinyl ester resins.

The fiber type segment of the oil and gas composites market is divided into glass fiber and carbon fiber. The carbon fiber segment is further divided into polyethylene resins, polyamide resins, PEEK resins and vinyl ester resins.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into glass reinforced plastics, glass reinforced epoxy resin, glass reinforced vinyl ester and reinforced thermoplastic.

The application segment of the oil and gas composites market is segmented into piping system, grinds/grating, flexible tubes, composite risers, caissons & pull tubes, top side applications, pipes, others such as frac plugs & frac balls, flexible tubes, composite riders, accumulators bottles and caissons. T

Oil and Gas Composites Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Oil and Gas Composites Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Oil and Gas Composites manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels: Airborne Oil & Gas, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Magma Structures, National Oilwell Varco, VELLO NORDIC AS, Halliburton, Strongwell Corporation, Enduro, Shawcor Ltd, Solent Composite Solutions Limited, CIP Composites, Forum Energy Technologies

