Oil and Gas Composites Market : Explosive Growth To 2020 – 2027 | Top Companies- Airborne Oil & Gas, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Magma Structures

Oil and gas composites market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 2.68 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.10% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for hydraulic fracturing is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Airborne Oil & Gas, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Magma Structures, National Oilwell Varco, VELLO NORDIC AS, Halliburton, Strongwell Corporation, Enduro, Shawcor Solent Composite Solutions Limited, CIP Composites, Forum Energy Technologies

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Global Oil and Gas Composites Market Scope and Market Size

Oil and gas composites market is segmented of the basis of resin type, fiber type, product type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the resin type, the oil and gas composites market is segmented into epoxy, polyester, phenolic and others such as polyethylene resins, polyamide resins, peek resins and vinyl ester resins.

The fiber type segment of the oil and gas composites market is divided into glass fiber and carbon fiber. The carbon fiber segment is further divided into polyethylene resins, polyamide resins, PEEK resins and vinyl ester resins.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into glass reinforced plastics, glass reinforced epoxy resin, glass reinforced vinyl ester and reinforced thermoplastic.

The application segment of the oil and gas composites market is segmented into piping system, grinds/grating, flexible tubes, composite risers, caissons & pull tubes, top side applications, pipes, others such as frac plugs & frac balls, flexible tubes, composite riders, accumulators bottles and caissons. Top side applications segment is further divided into ladders, handrails, and decking. Pipes segment is divided into risers, jumpers and downline.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Oil and Gas Composites Market Report

1. What was the Oil and Gas Composites Market size in 2018 and 2019?; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast?.

2. What will be the CAGR of Oil and Gas Composites Market during the forecast period (2020 – 2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018?

How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2020 – 2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Oil and Gas Composites Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Oil and Gas Composites Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Oil and Gas Composites Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Oil and Gas Composites Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Oil and Gas Composites.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Oil and Gas Composites.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Oil and Gas Composites by Regions (2020 – 2027).

Chapter 6: Oil and Gas Composites Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2027).

Chapter 7: Oil and Gas Composites Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Oil and Gas Composites.

Chapter 9: Oil and Gas Composites Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2027).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2027).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

