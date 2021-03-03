Oil and Gas CAPEX Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025; BP PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total SA

The Oil and Gas CAPEX Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Oil and Gas CAPEX report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Oil and Gas CAPEX report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The oil and gas CAPEX is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Oil and Gas CAPEX Market: BP PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total SA, Chevron Corporation, and Royal Dutch Shell PLC., and others.

Key Market Trends

Upstream Sector to Dominate the Market

– After the downturn in the oil and gas industry, as crude oil prices increased, upstream sector gained momentum and capex represented a gain of 5.5% y-o-y in 2019 and 7.2% in 2018. As number of oil and gas projects continues to increase, the upstream capex is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

– The upstream sector has almost 70% of the total capex allocated to the oil and gas sector and is expected to attract greater spending to fulfil the oil demand ensuring energy security. In 2019, IEA reported a CAPEX of USD 497 billion for upstream operations, with North America having the highest share.

– The number of Final Investment Decision (FID) for upstream sector was more than 60, which was greater than midstream and downstream sector combined. Several upstream projects such as Agogo Oil Discovery and Glaucus Gas Discovery in Middle-East and Africa region have attracted major players and is expected to increase in CAPEX during the forecast period.

– The United States is expected to lead oil-supply in the next six years, supported by shale industry which has led to transformation of the oil and gas industry, from nothing in 2010 to 7 mb/day in 2019. The exploration and production activities in the United States have led to the country exporting more oil than Russia and overtaking Saudi Arabia in coming years. So, increased investment in shale industry is expected to drive the capex in the upstream sector.

– Hence, to meet the strong global demand for crude oil and natural gas, more investment is required for the exploration and production activities, which in turn is promulgating the CAPEX in the oil and gas industry.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in the oil and gas CAPEX in the coming years due to the recent discoveries in the offshore and onshore region, coupled with increasing energy demand from countries such as China and India.

– The capital spending in the oil and gas sector is expected to witness a growth of 7% y-o-y in 2020 which is the highest amongst all regions. Major oil and gas companies have increased their spending, led by Chinese state-owned companies, notably Petro China and Sinopec. These companies have raised their spending on domestic oil and gas exploration and production and on maintenance programs for mature fields.

– India’s state owned ONGC is moving forward in domestic oil and gas which plans spend USD6.9bn in 2020, from USD3.7bn in 2019, to focus on development of assets in the Krishna-Godavari basin and new offshore, deep water blocks that it acquired under the Open Acreage License Programme in 2019.

– Moreover, the energy consumption in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow by 48% over the next three decades. China and India have been largest consumers of oil & gas in the Asia-Pacific region, and pipeline network is growing in both of these countries. Hence, the CAPEX for oil and gas in the region is expected to increase during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Oil and Gas CAPEX Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

