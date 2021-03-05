Oil and Gas CAPEX Market 2020-2025 Global Outlook (Demand, Shares, Trends, Growth)

The Global Oil and Gas CAPEX Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Oil and Gas CAPEX industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Oil and Gas CAPEX market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Oil and Gas CAPEX Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The oil and gas CAPEX is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8.4% during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Oil and Gas CAPEX Market

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353217/oil-and-gas-capex-outlook-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=PM19

Competitive Landscape

The global oil and gas CAPEX market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players are BP PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total SA, Chevron Corporation, and Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

Key Market Trends:

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in the oil and gas CAPEX in the coming years due to the recent discoveries in the offshore and onshore region, coupled with increasing energy demand from countries such as China and India.

– The capital spending in the oil and gas sector is expected to witness a growth of 7% y-o-y in 2020 which is the highest amongst all regions. Major oil and gas companies have increased their spending, led by Chinese state-owned companies, notably PetroChina and Sinopec. These companies have raised their spending on domestic oil and gas exploration and production and on maintenance programs for mature fields.

– India’s state owned ONGC is moving forward in domestic oil and gas which plans spend USD6.9bn in 2020, from USD3.7bn in 2019, to focus on development of assets in the Krishna-Godavari basin and new offshore, deepwater blocks that it acquired under the Open Acreage License Programme in 2019.

– Moreover, the energy consumption in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow by 48% over the next three decades. China and India have been largest consumers of oil & gas in the Asia-Pacific region, and pipeline network is growing in both of these countries. Hence, the CAPEX for oil and gas in the region is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Influence of the Oil and Gas CAPEX Market report:

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Oil and Gas CAPEX Market.

–Oil and Gas CAPEX Market recent innovations and major events.

–A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Oil and Gas CAPEX Market market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of Oil and Gas CAPEX Market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of Oil and Gas CAPEX Market, market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Oil and Gas CAPEX Market.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report –

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353217/oil-and-gas-capex-outlook-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=PM19

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc., Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) | Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com