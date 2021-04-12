Oil and Gas Automation and Instrumentation Market 2020-2028: Global Key Players – ABB, Yokogawa India Ltd., Baker Hughes Company, bp plc, SIGIT, Emerson Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Market Overview

Oil and gas automation and instrumentation market size is valued at USD 19.79 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.30% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on oil and gas automation and instrumentation market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The improved crude production rate due to automation and instrumentation employment in exploration process has highly influenced growth of the oil and gas automation and instrumentation market. In line with this, the execution of automation and instrumentation in oil and gas industry has recognized as a significant step by industry participants for quick operations and better performance which is also acting as a key determinant favoring the growth of the oil and gas automation and instrumentation market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the, automation and instrumentation improves process efficiency and safety which is also positively impacting the growth of the oil and gas automation and instrumentation market. The major factor accountable for the growth of the market is the optimum and efficient exploration of ageing reservoirs. Beside this, the easy implementation in production as well as in oil and gas refining operations is also flourishing the growth of the oil and gas automation and instrumentation market. However, the decreasing oil and gas prices affect infrastructure–related investments and rising shift toward adoption of renewable energy sources may act as key restraint towards oil and gas automation and instrumentation market growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028, whereas the various issues related to data integration and upgradation of system have the potential to challenge the growth of the oil and gas automation and instrumentation market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the oil and gas automation and instrumentation market report are ABB, Yokogawa India Ltd., Baker Hughes Company, bp plc, SIGIT, Emerson Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Honeywell, INTECH, OMRON Corporation, Oil India Limited, Branom Instrument Co., Eaton and Siemens among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Middle East and Africa leads the oil and gas automation and instrumentation market because of the high demand for industrial automation for oil and gas due to the huge number of oil reserves and refineries within this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth of the over the forecast of 2021 to 2028 due to high growth of the oil and gas industry within this particular region.

Global Oil and Gas Automation and Instrumentation Market Scope and Market Size

Oil and gas automation and instrumentation market is segmented on the basis of solution, instruments and process. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of solution, the oil and gas automation and instrumentation market is segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controller (PLC), distributed control systems (DCS), safety automation, advanced process control (APC) and manufacturing execution system (MES). Safety automation is further segmented into burner management systems (BMS), emergency shutdown systems (ESD), fire and gas monitoring and control, high integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS) and turbomachinery control (TMC).

Based on instruments, the oil and gas automation and instrumentation market is segmented into field instruments, control valves, leakage detection system, flow computer, and communication. Field instruments have further been segmented into pressure transmitter, flow meter and temperature transmitter. Control valves have further been segmented into linear valves and rotary valves and components of control valve. Components of control valve have further been sub-segmented into valve body, actuators, positioners and I/P converters. Communication is further segmented into wired protocols and wireless protocols.

The process segment for oil and gas automation and instrumentation market is segmented into upstream process, midstream process and downstream process.

Based on regions, the Oil and Gas Automation and Instrumentation Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

