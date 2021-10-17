Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance hauls in $1.75M during first 3 months of his GOP campaign

FIRST ON FOX: J.D. Vance, the venture capitalist and the author of the bestselling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” brought in more than $1.75 million in fundraising in the first three months of his Senate campaign in Ohio, in the crowded Republican primary battle in the 2022 race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman.

Vance’s campaign, sharing their fundraising figures first with Fox News on Thursday, noted that they had $1.2 million cash on hand as of Oct. 1. And they spotlighted that they received contributions from 7,577 unique donors and from 86 out of Ohio’s 88 counties. The also noted Vance’s grassroots appeal, pointing out the more than half of donors contributed $50 or less.

“I’m overwhelmed with the great amount of support from all over Ohio that we’ve received since I announced my candidacy,” Vance said in a statement. “It is truly humbling to know that more than 7,500 people decided that our shared vision was worth opening up their checkbooks for.”

ONE OF THE BIGGEST, MOST COMPETITIVE SENATE PRIMARIES IN THE COUNTRY GETS EVEN BIGGER

And showcasing his populist approach, he added that “I look forward to a strong continued campaign that doubles down on reversing the steady decline of our country exacerbated by the woke elites who are currently in charge.”