“Oh no!” – xQc astounded after learning that he is playing with Kai Cenat in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 tournament

Twitch star Felix “xQc” returned to his Twitch channel to host a gaming broadcast on October 30.

Earlier than beginning to play video games, the streamer’s channel moderator knowledgeable him in regards to the upcoming Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare 2 event hosted by FaZe Kaysan, revealing which streamers can be teaming as much as compete within the occasion.

When xQc realized that he had been drafted and paired with fellow Twitch sensation Kai Cenat, he exclaimed:

“I am with Kai! Oh no! Oh no, oh no! What the f**okay, what the f**okay!”

xQc reacts to FaZe Kaysan’s Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare 2 Halloween Showdown’s staff drafts

Throughout Felix’s October 30 livestream, the Twitch sensation’s channel moderator linked him to FaZe Kaysan’s most up-to-date tweet, which introduced the staff’s draft for the latter’s Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare 2 Halloween Showdown.

The previous Overwatch professional expressed his feelings and exclaimed loudly, after realizing that he can be taking part in alongside Kai Cenat. He then backtracked from his statements and overestimated his viewers for the occasion by saying:

“I imply, yeah! Yeah, no, no, no, no! I imply, whoo! Yeah! Holy s**t, man! S**t’s going to be insane! Bro, bro, tomorrow we’ll go f***ing onerous boys! Man, I can not wait. You must watch this. You guys want to look at this. It should be loopy!”

The French-Canadian persona learn out the names of different streamers who’re competing within the gaming event. He then seen a participant whose title resembles his former girlfriend (Adept), and mentioned:

“Adin (Ross), Corrupted, Cuffim, Izi Prime. That is ; FaZe Rain, FaZe Apex, FaZe who?! Adapt? Guys, guys, it says FaZe Adapt. I am nice man. I am nice. I am nice, man.”

Timestamp: 00:12:47

Followers react to the streamer realizing that he is taking part in with Kai Cenat

The YouTube feedback part featured a handful of fan reactions, with one viewer stating that the upcoming event is “going to be entertaining.” One other neighborhood member claimed that xQc’s staff was the “literal worst staff” within the event.

This is a snippet of some related fan reactions:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part offering their tackle the streamer collaborating in a FaZe Clan Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare 2 event (Photos through xQc Clips/YouTube)

FaZe Kaysan’s Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare 2 Halloween Showdown occasion is scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday, October 30 at 8 pm PT. The showdown shall be livestreamed on FaZe Zoomaa’s Twitch channel.

Except for xQc and Kai Cenat, a number of different distinguished streaming personalities like YourRAGE, FaZe Swagg, Adin Ross, BruceDropEmOff, and others shall be showcasing their gaming expertise to combat for the $25,000 money prize.

