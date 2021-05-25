Offshore Wind Energy Market Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Offshore Wind Energy market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global Offshore Wind Energy Market will be worth USD 106.10 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing trend of industrialization in developing economies. The rapid urbanization and the increasing demand for electricity in developing countries are expected to drive the offshore wind energy market demand.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Vestas entered into a partnership with a local manufacturing service provider, Marand Precision Engineering, for Wind Turbine Assembly Facility in Geelong. The partnerships will help Vestas to expand its wind turbine assembly in the Victorian renewable energy sector.

The Fixed structure held the largest market share of 57.5% in the year 2019. Cost-effectiveness and ease of operation of the fixed structure have resulted in the segment’s increasing demand.

Deep water (>60m Depth) is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period. The reductions in installations cost, improved engineering of turbines, and the development of turbines with floating substructures are expected to drive the segment’s demand.

The Turbines accounted for the largest market share of the offshore wind energy market in 2019. Technological advancements of the turbines increased its capacity, which resulted in the requirement of fewer turbines to produce the same amount of power.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the second-largest market for offshore wind energy. Increasing initiatives of the government to promote subsidy-free renewable projects in order to reduce the CO2 emission levels.

Key participants include Vestas, General Electric Company, Adwen, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co., Ltd, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Senvion SA, Sinovel Wind Group Co., ABB, Ltd., Nexans S.A., and Nordex SE, among others.

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Floating structure

Fixed Structure

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Shallow Water (<30m depth)

Transitional Water (30m-60m Depth)

Deep Water (>60m Depth)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Substructure

Turbine

Electrical Infrastructure

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Offshore Wind Energy market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Offshore Wind Energy market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Offshore Wind Energy market growth worldwide?

