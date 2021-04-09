Offshore Wind Energy Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Offshore Wind Energy market.

The global market is witnessing a significant growth due to rising energy demand coupled with increasing share of renewables in the power generation mix, energy efficiency mandates demanding carbon emission reduction, and government incentives supporting renewable energy deployment.

Offshore wind energy, also called as offshore wind power, is the utilization of wind farms constructed off the shore or on the continental shelf to harvest wind energy for electricity generation.

Leading industry players covered in this report are:

General Electric

ABB

A2Sea

Senvion

EEW Group

Orsted

Alstom Energy

Nordex

Adwen Offshore

Sinovel

Construction

Clipper Wind Power

China Ming Yang Wind Power

Areva Wind

Statoil

Suzlon

Petrofac

Dong Energy

Doosan Heavy Industries

Siemens

Vestas Wind Systems

MHI Vestas

Goldwind Science and Technology

Nexans

Gamesa Corporacion Technologica

Application Synopsis

The Offshore Wind Energy Market by Application are:

Shallow Water

Transitional Water

Deep Water

Type Segmentation

Upto 1 MW

1-3 MW

3-5 MW

5 MW and Above

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Offshore Wind Energy Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Offshore Wind Energy Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Offshore Wind Energy Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Offshore Wind Energy Market in Major Countries

7 North America Offshore Wind Energy Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Offshore Wind Energy Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Offshore Wind Energy Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Offshore Wind Energy Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Key Stakeholders

Offshore Wind Energy manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Offshore Wind Energy

Offshore Wind Energy industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Offshore Wind Energy industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

