Offshore Support Vessels Market Trends, Growth, Companies Share and Opportunities by 2025
According to recent research report by IMARC Group, titled “Offshore Support Vessels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global offshore support vessels market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.
Offshore support vessels are marine ships that are designed for transporting goods, supplies and equipment during construction activities and subsea exploration. They provide the necessary resources and technical reinforcement to enable certain operational processes to continue without any undesired interruptions. Extensively employed for exploration, production and drilling of resources, they also aid in responding to emergencies at offshore installations while offering a means of transportation to crew members at site and anchor management solutions.
Offshore Support Vessels Market Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by increasing offshore exploration and production (E&P) activities on the global level. This, in confluence with the increasing applications of crude oil and natural gas across industrial and commercial segments, is expected to provide a thrust to the global offshore support vessels (OSV) market growth. Along with this, a considerable rise in deepwater development activities is further expected to create a positive outlook for the OSV market. The market is further driven by the extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by players and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of these vessels. Coupled with the development of regasification terminals and intra-regional gas pipeline infrastructure, this is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the offshore support vessels market.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Offshore Support Vessels Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Offshore Support Vessels Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
Offshore Support Vessels Market 2020-2025 Segmentation and Competitive Analysis:
The report has segmented the global offshore support vessels market on the basis of type, service type, water depth, fuel, application and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessel
- Platform Supply Vessel
- Fast Supply Intervention Vessel
- Multi-Purpose Service Vessel
- Others
Breakup by Service Type:
- Technical Services
- Inspection & Survey
- Crew Management
- Logistics & Cargo Management
- Anchor Handling & Seismic Support
- Others
Breakup by Water Depth:
- Shallow Water
- Deepwater
Breakup by Fuel:
- Fuel Oil
- LNG
Breakup by Application:
- Oil and Gas Applications
- Offshore Applications
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the offshore support vessel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
SIEM Offshore, Vroon Group., Maersk, Bourbon, Tayrona Offshore, Havila, Solstad, Seacor Marine, Tidewater, Grupo CBO, Swire and Gulfmark
