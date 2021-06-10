Offshore Support Vessel Market 2021 Analysis and Forecasting till 2027 by WhipsmartMI
In the next five years, the ageing infrastructure that will need replacement and decommissioning will create lucrative opportunities for market players. The AHTS vessels segment is expected to hold the largest market share, with demand coming from Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Africa. In the current low oil price setting, the market for offshore supply vessels, especially AHTS vessels and PSVs, is heavily oversupplied, and there is a need to resolve this imbalance on the supply side in order to increase utilisation and vessel prices. Because of its lower operating costs, the shallow water segment is projected to be the largest market. Shallow water projects are likely to be the first to see increased demand for vessels once oil prices rebound. The deepwater industry, on the other hand, is expected to contribute significantly to the market, with exploration activities for new large reserves in deepwater fields aiding demand for offshore support vessels. The Asia Pacific market is projected to have the largest share of the market, and this trend is expected to continue in the forecast. The European market will also play a significant role in driving offshore support vessel demand. During the forecast era, North America will be an increasingly growing demand for offshore support vessels. This increase is due to an increased emphasis on offshore robust investments in the offshore oil and gas sector, as well as rising offshore exploration activities, as well as the expansion of offshore wind farms to offset output from mature onshore fields.
The Offshore Support Vessel Market report has been categorized as below
By Type
- Anchor holding tug supply vessel
- Platform supply vessel
- Multipurpose support vessel
- Standby and rescue vessel
- Crew vessel
- Seismic vessel
- Chase vessel
- Others
By Application
- Shallow water
- Deepwater
By End User
- Oil and gas
- Offshore wind
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key market players include Bourbon, Maersk, Seacor Marine, Tidewater, SIEM Offshore, Grupo CBO, Gulfmark, Havila, Solstad, Swire, Tayrona Offshore, Vroon Group.
