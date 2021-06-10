Offshore Support Vessel Market 2021 Analysis and Forecasting till 2027 by WhipsmartMI

In the next five years, the ageing infrastructure that will need replacement and decommissioning will create lucrative opportunities for market players. The AHTS vessels segment is expected to hold the largest market share, with demand coming from Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Africa. In the current low oil price setting, the market for offshore supply vessels, especially AHTS vessels and PSVs, is heavily oversupplied, and there is a need to resolve this imbalance on the supply side in order to increase utilisation and vessel prices. Because of its lower operating costs, the shallow water segment is projected to be the largest market. Shallow water projects are likely to be the first to see increased demand for vessels once oil prices rebound. The deepwater industry, on the other hand, is expected to contribute significantly to the market, with exploration activities for new large reserves in deepwater fields aiding demand for offshore support vessels. The Asia Pacific market is projected to have the largest share of the market, and this trend is expected to continue in the forecast. The European market will also play a significant role in driving offshore support vessel demand. During the forecast era, North America will be an increasingly growing demand for offshore support vessels. This increase is due to an increased emphasis on offshore robust investments in the offshore oil and gas sector, as well as rising offshore exploration activities, as well as the expansion of offshore wind farms to offset output from mature onshore fields.

The Offshore Support Vessel Market report has been categorized as below

By Type

Anchor holding tug supply vessel

Platform supply vessel

Multipurpose support vessel

Standby and rescue vessel

Crew vessel

Seismic vessel

Chase vessel

Others

By Application

Shallow water

Deepwater

By End User

Oil and gas

Offshore wind

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key market players include Bourbon, Maersk, Seacor Marine, Tidewater, SIEM Offshore, Grupo CBO, Gulfmark, Havila, Solstad, Swire, Tayrona Offshore, Vroon Group.

